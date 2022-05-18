WFPD building community relationships over coffee
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Building relationships, one cup at a time.
That’s the goal of Coffee with a Cop.
This national campaign was designed to increase understanding between residents and the police.
Residents get the chance to learn about law enforcement and are able to interact with officers on a personal level.
The Wichita Falls Police Department will be having their event, Wednesday, May 18, at McDonald’s on Greenbriar.
You can stop by between 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. to attend.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 1