WFPD building community relationships over coffee

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Building relationships, one cup at a time.

That’s the goal of Coffee with a Cop.

This national campaign was designed to increase understanding between residents and the police.

Residents get the chance to learn about law enforcement and are able to interact with officers on a personal level.

The Wichita Falls Police Department will be having their event, Wednesday, May 18, at McDonald’s on Greenbriar.

You can stop by between 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. to attend.

