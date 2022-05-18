ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFPD building community relationships over coffee

By Sara Tomarelli
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdTN5_0fhiA1Gv00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Building relationships, one cup at a time.

That’s the goal of Coffee with a Cop.

This national campaign was designed to increase understanding between residents and the police.

Residents get the chance to learn about law enforcement and are able to interact with officers on a personal level.

The Wichita Falls Police Department will be having their event, Wednesday, May 18, at McDonald’s on Greenbriar.

You can stop by between 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. to attend.

