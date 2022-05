The 2022 Kansas wheat crop is projected to average 39.7 bushels per acre - down 19 bushels per acre from 2021. The 261 million bushel total wheat crop estimate from the nation’s largest winter wheat-producing state is less than the 271 million bushels USDA projected in May and if realized, would be the lowest since 2014, when Kansas farmers grew 246.4 million bushels from 8.8 million harvested acres.

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO