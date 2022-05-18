ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Decisions loom for Grizzlies on Jones and Anderson

By Mike Ceide
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The future is bright for the Memphis Grizzlies.

While most of the roster seems set moving forward for the second youngest team in the NBA, two of the team’s top reserves may have played their final game in the Beale Street Blue.

While most of the focus this offseason is on the extensions set to be signed by star guard Ja Morant and big man Brandon Clarke, Tyus Jones, and Kyle Anderson are both free agents this summer.

Anderson did a little bit of everything for the Grizzlies, watching his role change over his four years in Memphis.

Jones, well he became arguably the best backup point guard in the NBA. He led the league in the assist to turnover ratio in helping the Grizzlies go 19 and 4 without Morant during the regular season.  Jones also stepped in, again, when Ja went down against the Warriors.

Jones’ play may have priced himself out of a return to the Grizz.

“Not going to be an easy decision, by any means. I don’t have my mind made up one way or the other, but at the same time, I love Memphis, love the Grizzlies,” Jones said.  “Love being a part of this organization. So, yeah, we’ll just have to see.”

“It’s the business part of the game. But this organization’s trending in the right direction. I think everybody else in the league knows that,” Anderson said.  “So it’s been really, really special to be a part of. Like, I enjoyed coming in to work every single day. It’s been awesome.”

