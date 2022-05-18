ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge fun coming to downtown’s Children’s Park!

Cover picture for the articleLook at the huge multi-level playground structure that’s being built for Children’s Park in downtown San Diego! The park is undergoing a major redesign, which will make it more . . . children friendly!. Children’s Park is located north of Harbor Drive, adjacent to...

NBC San Diego

Escondido Street Festival Returns With New Features, Timeless Attractions

Hundreds of vendors offering food from different cultures and a variety of retail goods from different mediums will gather on Sunday for the return of the Escondido Street Festival. Presented by the Escondido Downtown Business Association, the beloved spring festival is back from its three-year hiatus and boasts new features...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego, CA
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
architecturaldigest.com

The Top Gun House Is Now a Stylish Restaurant—See Inside

A Queen Anne cottage featured prominently in the 1986 film Top Gun has been freshly restored just in time for the May 24 release of Top Gun: Maverick. Only it’s not been revamped for someone to live in. Built in 1887, the Graves House is one of the oldest homes in the San Diego area, and it now has a new life as the High Pie at the Top Gun House, a dessert-driven eatery at Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, California. It opens for the first time this weekend with chef Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality (also behind Cheeky’s restaurant and the Alcazar hotel in Palm Springs, California) at the helm. What inspired the High Pie name is Lazar’s signature “high pie” dish: a fried fruit-filled hand pie topped with mascarpone ice cream.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Eater

19 Stellar Spots for Waterfront Dining in San Diego

As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Martin Luther King
coolsandiegosights.com

Niki and Mingei and fantastic, exuberant creativity!

Are the above chairs awesome or what? I bet you’d like to sit in one!. When I visited the Mingei International Museum last weekend, I set my astonished eyes on this furniture. I then admired other fantastic furnishings, all designed by world-renowned French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle!. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

I Love Poke Festival Is Back

Next Monday, the long-running I Love Poke Festival returns to Bali Hai restaurant on Shelter Island. Restaurants from all over the county, including Market Bar Del Mar, Weapon Ramen, Waterbar, and Kairoa Brewing will serve interpretations of the popular seafood dish while a panel of judges crown a Poke Champion. Hodad’s, Supernatural Sandwiches, Pizza Kaiju, and others will serve up non-poke bites.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

RVs and Campers take over Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are five RVs and the six cars that are in a Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos, where people are obviously living out of. Understanding the complexities of the homeless crisis, this Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Top 9 Hikes for First Dates in San Diego

Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Ben Franklin and Thomas Edison in North Park!

What in the world are Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Edison doing in North Park?. They’re decorating the exterior of the very unique San Diego Gas & Electric Company’s Substation F!. I happened to look up and see the two historical figures as I walked along the El Cajon...
SAN DIEGO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Spend the night under the stars at the San Diego Zoo

Things are wild down in San Diego — morning, noon and even overnight. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance nonprofit has two front doors, they like to say, with the world famous zoo in San Diego and the massive Safari Park in Escondido. It's a lot for one day....
Living Spaces For Older Adults Has Gone Modern

The Granny Flat is another name for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), a smaller, independent residential dwelling located on the same property as a single-family home–and these trends in aging-in-place apartments are making a splash across the county. The San Diego-based company Modern Granny Flat specializes in these creative secondary suites that can be found in garage conversions, basements, attics, or new construction in the backyard. Their builds boast minimalist tiny homes that feature rooftop vegetable gardens, modular furniture that can slide in and out of walls to maximize space, and modern design features that blend in with the landscape and elevate the property’s value. In San Diego, these units are extra attractive due to the shortage of rentals throughout the city. Families are erecting these structures for added space, to meet the residential needs of extended family, and as an added rental income opportunity.
SAN DIEGO, CA

