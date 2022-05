PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — The University of Pikeville is planning to add a third medical school to its campus. The College of Dentistry will be joining the Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine and Optometry. The addition is made possible by a $25 million gift from an anonymous donor, and the institution is expected to fill a health care void in Eastern Kentucky and rural America.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO