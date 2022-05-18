Woodbury County emergency services reorganization proposal on hold

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A budget proposal to reorganize emergency services within Woodbury County is on hold Tuesday night.

County supervisors are deciding to defer any action on the proposal that would have eliminated a clerk position within the department.

The move offered a cost savings of about $25,000 after the director received a pay increase and county paramedics and EMTs picked up a $1 per hour raise.

Board chair Keith Radig told us he’s unsure if the proposal will get future consideration.

“A way to bridge some of the improvement requests that were brought up at our budget time and trying to take care of the overall department, but at the same time, we have to have those discussions in open session. So this was a way to get it on the agenda and start having those discussions. Whether or not we do anything from here is up to the board,” said Radig.

In a separate action, supervisors approved $750,000 in water and sewer upgrades at Little Sioux Park and Southwood Conservation Area. The projects are being funded out of the county’s allocation of America Rescue Plan money.

