KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday as the state nears 7,000 since the start of the pandemic. Four of the deaths – a 64-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 58-year-old woman from Lincoln County, a 94-year-old woman from Marion County and a 91-year-old woman from Cabell County – were confirmed deaths while the others were added as a result of data reconciliation, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO