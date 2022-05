LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County voter registrar Maria Boileau indicates everything is in readiness for the Pennsylvania primary scheduled for Tuesday. Boileau spoke at the Monday Clinton County Commissioners’ work session and offered some reminders. They included word that all mail-in/absentee ballots must be back to the county’s Piper Building by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted. She said 1,592 had been requested and as of Monday morning 1,143 had been returned.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO