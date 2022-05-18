Veteran Memorial High School senior creates safe space for students to decompress

Teachers across NSW will strike for 24 hours next week after the union decided to resume a campaign to improve pay, address teacher shortages and workloads. The NSW Teachers Federation's state executive met on Tuesday to consider the matter after striking last year before suspending action to negotiate with the government.
A Colorado middle school hosted a Genders & Sexualities Alliance (GSA) club, in which students were taught about LGBTQ-related issues and told to keep the conversation confidential, a mother of a former student has claimed in a viral video. Erin Lee, whose daughter attended Wellington Middle School in Wellington, said...
Comments / 0