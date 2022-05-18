ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

One Knox SC picks up first win in club history

By Tim Owens
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knoxville SC took a lead into halftime and road out the 2nd half to log the first victory in franchise history, a 1-0 win over the Tri-Cities FC.

Inaugural One Knoxville SC match draws 2,200 fans

One Knox took the lead late in the first half when Sebastian Andreassen banged a right footer into the bottom corner of the net from point blank range.

NEXT UP: at Tennessee SC on Saturday at 8:30 EDT.

