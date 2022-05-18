ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ERCOT, PUC promise Texas can handle the heat

KVUE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state's power grid operator expects to...

www.kvue.com

State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
KVUE

Is the Texas power grid ready for summer 2022 heat?

AUSTIN, Texas — Is the Texas power grid ready for summer 2022 heat?. It's the question on everyone's mind as ERCOT sends periodic notices to the public urging Texans to conserve energy as the state undergoes an early heatwave. And, on Friday, six power generation facilities tripped offline, prompting ERCOT to again ask Texans to conserve power.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Gas prices continue to soar across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The national gas average is at $4.58 a gallon. In Texas, it's $4.29. Daniel Armbruster with AAA said a number of factors are playing a role in the higher prices, including high demand for crude oil. He said the prices could get even higher for the summer driving months here in the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

In Texas Governor's race, differences emerge over grid reliability

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When ERCOT asked Texans to conserve power last weekend after six generation plants went offline unexpectedly during an early heatwave, it reignited the reliability of the power grid as an issue in the Texas Governor's race.While there were no power outages last weekend, there are concerns in the short-term and long-term over how to keep the lights on during the notorious Texas heat during the summer and the occasional bitter cold days during the winter.The two major candidates for Governor, two-term incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, the former Congressman from El...
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Summer blackouts a possibility in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A large part of the country, including Texas, is at risk for summer blackouts. NERC known as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, oversees the power grid for our continent. It presented its summer assessment Wednesday. Most of the country from the Great Lakes to the...
TEXAS STATE
News Break
Politics
KVUE

Gov. Abbott announces coordinated response to West, Central Texas wildfires

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott announced ongoing coordinated response to wildfires burning across West and Central Texas. As of Thursday, multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state, including the Mesquite Heat fire in Taylor County, which has caused local officials to initiate evacuation orders for residents. "A...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

School vouchers get some East Texas support, but specifics in question

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott and some state officials are ready to move forward with school choice. “We can fully fund public schools while also giving parents a choice about which school is right for their child,” Abbott said during a campaign event last week in San Antonio. “Empowering parents means giving them the choice to send their children to any public school, charter school or private school with state funding following the student.”
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Seven ways climate change is already hitting Texans

For decades, scientists warned that human-induced climate change could put communities in danger around the world. More intense climate and weather events beyond natural climate variability have already damaged people and nature. Those threats are becoming increasingly evident in Texas. The ongoing heat wave, which brought unseasonably high temperatures and once again raised concerns about the capacity of the state’s power grid, is just one example.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

A Ken Paxton lawsuit is why some face filters on Facebook and Instagram were temporarily disabled in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Some Instagram face filters that were suspended in Texas last week have been reenabled. Meta, the parent conglomerate of Instagram and Facebook, temporarily disabled augmented reality filters —3D overlays that change a user’s appearance or add accessories such as hats, facial hair, or cartoonish dog ears and snouts — on its platforms across the state last week. Meta said at the time it would provide a way for Texans to reactivate the blocked features. Other Instagram filters that change only lighting or add hues to photos remained available to use.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Texas Instruments' $30 Billion Investment Groundbreaking Ceremony In Sherman

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at Texas Instruments' (TI) potential $30 billion investment groundbreaking ceremony in Sherman. Last year, Governor Abbott announced that TI selected Sherman as the location for their next 300-mm fabs, with potential of up to four fabs on the site to meet demand over time. During the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Abbott thanked local officials for their hard work to bring TI to Sherman and noted the significance of TI's investment in Texas. Governor Abbott also presented TI with a proclamation and Texas state flag commemorating the new facility.
TEXAS STATE

