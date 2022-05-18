ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Jeremy Shaffer wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District.

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeremy Shaffer wins Republican nomination...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

New hospital struggles without pandemic aid

A handful of U.S. hospitals are facing a financial crisis that officials say was caused by the federal government's rules for pandemic relief money. A trio of hospitals in Alabama, Kansas and New Mexico say they're not getting as much assistance as other hospitals because they're so new they can't prove financial losses from before the pandemic. In rural southwest Alabama, Thomasville Regional Medical Center says it's in danger of closing after just two years. The 29-bed, $40 million hospital with a soaring, sun-drenched lobby and 110 employees is among three medical centers in the United States that say they are missing out on millions in federal pandemic relief money because the facilities are so new they lack full financial statements from before the crisis to prove how much it cost them.
ALABAMA STATE
Herald & Review

Coroner identifies NE Indiana boy, 6, who died in house fire

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Northeastern Indiana authorities have identified a 6-year-old boy who died in a weekend house fire after his father was driven back by intense flames while trying to rescue him. The Allen County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the boy as Rory McBride and said he...
MONROEVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Herald & Review

Woman says dog defended her from mountain lion attack in California

BIG BAR, Calif. (AP) — A woman who was attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her defense and was badly wounded in protecting her. "I will ever be able to live up to how amazing and loyal she is to me," Erin Wilson told the Sacramento Bee on Tuesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy