RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old was arrested and charged with murder following a Tuesday night shooting at an apartment complex in Raleigh, police said. The shooting took place at The Lakes Apartment complex, that is located in the 6600 block of Lakes Drive off Six Forks Road, around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a heavy police presence was seen shortly after by a CBS 17 crew.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO