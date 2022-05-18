Mora County residents deal with destruction after wildfire
By Anna Padilla, Annalisa Pardo
KRQE News 13
2 days ago
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermits Peak & Calf Canyon Fire is now the most destructive in New Mexico history. With 333 homes burned, it has also destroyed 268 other buildings. That includes the small community in Mora County. In Canoncito, about 25 miles north of Las Vegas,...
SOUTH FORK — According to a statement from South Fork Fire Rescue, a three-person crew and a Type 6 wildland engine was deployed on May 2 to aid in the Calf Canyon Fire that is burning between Las Vegas and Sante Fe, N.M. “South Fork Fire Rescue Wildland Division,...
I checked with the city and they responded to you. remember to be vigilant, cautious, and careful when it comes to ensuring cigarette butts are disposed of properly and open flames, like candles, grills, burning incense, etc., are used correctly and not left unattended — James DeFillippo, Rio Rancho Fire Chief.
Fire managers brace for return of red flag weather. Following several days of better weather, managers on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire cautioned during last night’s update the state heads back into red flag weather today and tomorrow. Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team Commander Carl Schwope, who is overseeing the fire’s south zone, reported “crews made a lot of good progress,” over the past six days, “but the next couple of days are going to be a big challenge…We don’t think any evacuations need to change; we think everything is right where it’s at…but keep paying attention. If we can make it through the next couple of days, things are going to be looking really good but it’s going to be definitely a couple of challenging days. We know the fire’s going to move.” Regarding evacuations, San Miguel County yesterday downgraded Rociada from go to set and announced power had been restored there. Bull Canyon, Cow Creek, along with upper and lower Colonias remain in go status. As of this morning, the fire measured 303,341 acres and had 34% containment. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now 74% contained at 45,605 acres; a new incident management team, the Rocky Mountain Black Team, takes over that fire today. The Santa Fe, Carson and portions of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands enact closures today, but changed a previous termination date at the end of the year to July 18, closer to the potential monsoon season, at which point the closures will be re-evaluated. Several state parks also close today due to fire danger, including Santa Fe’s Hyde Memorial.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office yesterday relayed the contents of a discussion the governor had with President Joe Biden on Tuesday in which she “underscored the impacts of the fires on New Mexico communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as New Mexico recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in the state.” According to the governor’s office, Lujan Grisham also invited the president to visit New Mexico and see “firsthand the impact of the wildfires and meet with affected New Mexicans, which the President said he intends to do.”
(SANTA FE, N.M.) — Two national forests in New Mexico are fully closed to the public due to extreme fire danger as several wildfires, including the largest in the state’s history, also burn. The Carson National Forest and the Santa Fe National Forest in northern New Mexico are...
TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KJCT) - Conditions in New Mexico continue to rapidly deteriorate with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire burning through over 2,000 acres of bone-dry vegetation overnight, and the situation is not expected to stabilize in the foreseeable future. Fuel sources like downed trees and other dead vegetation remain unusually dry due to severe drought conditions combined with persistently low humidity, high temperatures, and strong spring winds.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 2,000 firefighters battling the largest U.S. wildfire dug back-up fire lines and rearranged fire engines around homes in northeast New Mexico on Wednesday in anticipation of a return to windy, dangerous conditions in the days ahead. After a break in the weather allowed...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department State Parks Division announced the closure of state parks due extreme fire danger. Manzano Mountains, Hyde Memorial, Pecos Canyon, Cimarron Canyon and Fenton Lake State Parks will be closed until further notice. The state also announces that all New Mexico State Parks are under the […]
Lightning has sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest. But the thunderstorms brought welcome rain Monday to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico. It's now the largest in the state's recorded history. The fire east of Santa Fe and south...
Unfortunately, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire continued to expand on Monday as Pecos residents remained wary: This village has been placed on evacuation status. The truth is that it is immensely difficult to predict the direction of the fire and the severity of the winds.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is banning the use or sale of fireworks city-wide due to extreme fire danger. Other fire restrictions are also in place. The City of Santa Fe is prohibiting the following activities: The Sale or Use of Fireworks Within the City of Santa Fe Open burning, including campfires, […]
TIJERAS, N.M. — Starting Thursday, three national forests in New Mexico will close off access to the public, meaning no hiking or biking along most trails. “Right now with the conditions as dry as they are, all it takes is a spark from an exhaust and you can have another huge fire happen,” said Stefani Spencer, Carson National Forest.
The Los Alamos Reporter understood why State Road 4 has been closed as crews operate heavy equipment for fire spread mitigation along various sections of the road. Photo by Eric Burnside. Firefighters’ equipment staged along State Road 4 Friday. Photo by Eric Burnside. These ‘pumpkins’ are tough, lightweight, multi-purpose...
The Luna Community College campus in Las Vegas has been the main Incident Command Post for the U.S. Forest Service since April 10, right after wildfires started in northeastern New Mexico. During this disaster, over 1,000 Forest Service personnel, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and Emergency Medical personnel worked out of the Luna campus on a daily basis.
As early-season wildfires burn in New Mexico and Colorado, federal officials said Tuesday that Santa Fe and Carson national forests would close effective Thursday. The New Mexico parkland would be of-limits as a precaution as the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burns along the southern end of the Rocky Mountains, known in the state as the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, federal fire incident spokesperson Renette Saba said.
The fires have wreaked havoc on the state of New Mexico. More and more people are having to evacuate. The fire, which promises to become the state’s largest in history, hurdled containment lines on its southwest side Sunday and now has new communities — Bull Canyon, Cow Creek and Upper and Lower Colonias in western San Miguel County — in evacuation status. They were placed in the “go” notification Sunday afternoon; proof the stubborn blaze was threatening even more areas in increasingly difficult terrain. —Jessica Pollard.
