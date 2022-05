Cayuga County is taking steps to expand mental health crisis services. The county legislature has approved the use of federal funds, and the county will contribute $80,000 for a daytime mobile crisis team. The city of Auburn will also contribute $80,000. The team will be staffed by workers from the Cayuga County Mental Health Center. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is pleased with the expansion, saying the presence of armed law enforcement officers in crises can sometimes escalate the tension.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO