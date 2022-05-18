Rochester Red Wings nine-game win streak snapped with loss to Lehigh Valley
By Kyle Evans
The Rochester Red Wings’ nine-game win streak came to an end on Tuesday night with an 11-5 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Frontier Field. Cade Cavalli got the start for Rochester and didn’t make it...
Three third-period goals lifted the Rochester Americans to a 4-2 victory over the top-seeded Utica Comets in the winner-take-all Game 5 of their division semifinal series in Utica on Thursday night. Casey Fitzerald, Arttu Ruotsalainen, Sean Malone, and Mark Jankowski scored for Rochester while Aaron Dell turned aside 19-of-21 shots.
The Syracuse Mets split a doubleheader with the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday at Sahlen Field. Syracuse won the first game, 1-0, in eight innings before dropping the second game, 4-1. Connor Grey got the start for the Mets in the first game and was outstanding. He tossed six shutout innings...
The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team had their season come to an end on Thursday night with a 15-4 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats in the NCAA Quarterfinals at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Syracuse generated just two goals in each half. Meaghan Tyrell scored three of Syracuse’s four...
Pete Alonso crushed a walk-off home run to lift the New York Mets over the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-6, in extras on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field. With the victory, New York took three of four from St. Louis. Chris Bassitt got the start for the Mets and surrendered four...
The New York Yankees claimed their ninth consecutive series with a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Oriole Park. Gerrit Cole got the start for New York and tossed seven innings of two-run ball while striking out five. Clay Holmes fired two scoreless innings and picked up the six-out save.
The New York Mets pulled away late to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 11-4, on Wednesday night at Citi Field. Max Scherzer got the start and allowed two runs (one earned) over 5.2 innings while striking out four. However, he left the game early with what the team is calling left-side discomfort. He will have tests done on Thursday. Seth Lugo gave up a pair of runs in relief while Adam Ottavino and Colin Holderman had scoreless outings.
The week marches on in the baseball world, with the Yankees and Mets wrapping up four-game sets today. Paul Russo and Kyle Evans discuss the Yankees going for a sweep against Baltimore. Camden Yards has proved to be a tougher park to hit in this year. Paul and Kyle talk about the new left-field wall as well as Aaron Boone’s quote about it. The guys also discuss the struggling Joey Gallo and Aroldis Chapman. The Mets look to take the series against the Cardinals this afternoon and there is plenty to talk about. Max Scherzer pulled himself from his start Wednesday, Paul and Kyle talk about what impact Scherzer’s potential injury may bring. Dom Smith made comments to the media pit about playing every day that has stirred up buzz while the offense has hit a slump. Paul and Kyle discuss what the Mets can do even though they have a secure lead in the division.
FL1 Radio heads to Newark on Thursday night as the Reds host the Geneva Panthers in Finger Lakes High School baseball action. Join Paul Russo and Kyle Evans live from Colburn Park for pregame coverage starting at 7:20 and first pitch under the lights at 7:30!. Not hearing the live...
The Geneva Panthers outlasted the Newark Reds, 8-5, in an offensive affair on Thursday night at Colburn Park. – Radio Replay: Paul Russo and Kyle Evans had the call on FL1 Radio. Preston Berrios made the start for Newark and surrendered seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits over 5.1...
Dominick Welch is heading to Alabama to continue his college basketball transfer. The St. Bonaventure grad transfer announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Wednesday via his Twitter account. The Buffalo, New York native heads to Tuscaloosa to play for former University of Buffalo coach Nate Oats after 4...
BOYS LACROSSE SCOREBOARD (5/19):. GAN – Brock Chasey (4g, 2a); Brayden Dohse (1a); Steven LoTempio (1g); Jacob Michaels (1g, 1a); Drew Smith (2g, 1a); Jase Smith (2g) Aiden Early (2g); Steven Laframboise (1g, 2a); Andrew Hill (4g); Jake Patrei (1a); Zymier Jackson (1a); Evan Roesser (1g) NEW – Devon...
Justice Smith, who led the Lyons Lions to back-to-back sectional titles in 2018 & 2019, will play basketball at Division I East Tennessee State University next season. Justice, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard, was the rookie of the year in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference after averaging 20.6 points per game at Division II Mansfield University. He set the single-game school scoring record with 56 points against Bloomsburg.
It's one of Buffalo's iconic dishes -- the beef on weck. Outside of our wings, it's the dish that is most associated with Buffalo and Western New York; although Buffalo-style pizza is in the running as well. Beef on weck is one of the gold standards for restaurants in Western...
Someone in Buffalo is bringing back Pizza Hut and we need to thank them. They have no released the name of the franchisor, but we do know that signs are popping up letting us know where the new locations of Pizza Hut are going to be around Buffalo, New York.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fashion Week is returning for their spring season. For the first time, shows will take place at the Rochester Public Market. The two events are set for Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. and Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold out. News 8 spoke to Elaine […]
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have reached their highest prices ever recorded by AAA. Rochester's regular unleaded prices broke the record on Thursday, at $4.840, and diesel prices broke the record on Wednesday, at $6.310. The statewide average gas prices also set a record for regular...
Apple picking is huge in New York State. We look forward to it every year. But it looks like last season may have been the last for this farm in North Collins. Like many other families in Western New York, we started to go to Stonehill Orchard when our kids were little. They had smaller trees so the kids were able to fully participate and help us fill our bags. Their apples were so good and there were so many of them that sometimes we would plan for a full day to pick and it would only take us a couple minutes to find a full bushel of incredible apples.
JAMESTOWN – Get ready for another shot of summer air Friday as temperatures and the humidity values will be on the rise with a chance for some puncher thunderstorms this weekend. Rain showers from a disturbance that has slid on by has been tapering off on this Thursday afternoon...
