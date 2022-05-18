ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Red Wings nine-game win streak snapped with loss to Lehigh Valley

By Kyle Evans
 2 days ago

The Rochester Red Wings’ nine-game win streak came to an end on Tuesday night with an 11-5 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Frontier Field. Cade Cavalli got the start for Rochester and didn’t make it...

