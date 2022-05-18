Rochester Red Wings nine-game win streak snapped with loss to Lehigh Valley

The week marches on in the baseball world, with the Yankees and Mets wrapping up four-game sets today. Paul Russo and Kyle Evans discuss the Yankees going for a sweep against Baltimore. Camden Yards has proved to be a tougher park to hit in this year. Paul and Kyle talk about the new left-field wall as well as Aaron Boone’s quote about it. The guys also discuss the struggling Joey Gallo and Aroldis Chapman. The Mets look to take the series against the Cardinals this afternoon and there is plenty to talk about. Max Scherzer pulled himself from his start Wednesday, Paul and Kyle talk about what impact Scherzer’s potential injury may bring. Dom Smith made comments to the media pit about playing every day that has stirred up buzz while the offense has hit a slump. Paul and Kyle discuss what the Mets can do even though they have a secure lead in the division.

