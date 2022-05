EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Last season state track was condensed into one day because of the pandemic. This means multi-event athletes like Brooklyn Sandvig, from Chippewa Falls, were competing in a couple meets-worth of events all in one day. Still, Sandvig finished first place in one event, third in two, and fifth in another. All that podium time as a sophomore. But this year, she has her sights set on more.

