Fairfield, CA

Robbery turns into fatal stabbing in Fairfield

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield man was killed on Monday when a robbery led to a stabbing. Charles David Parsons, 56, was killed in an incident that police believe was not a random attack.

North Bay Medical Center told the Fairfield Police Department just before 1:00 p.m. that Parsons had been dropped off with stab wounds. NBMC staff said he died from his injuries.

Police also received a call about a disturbance in the 1300 block of West Texas Street and figured out it was connected to Parsons’ death. A subsequent investigation revealed that a robbery precipitated the stabbing that killed Parsons. Police found the knife that stabbed Parsons nearby.

Monday night, Fairfield police arrested Ronnie J. Kaufman, 43, and Deion Jeremiah Lloyd Diamond, 28, both of Fairfield. Kaufman was arrested for robbery and Diamond was booked for murder.

