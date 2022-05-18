ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Court weighs clash on online publication of voting records

By MORGAN LEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFK03_0fhi5HsW00
1 of 2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A conservative-backed foundation that aims to post online registration records for voters across the country urged a federal judge Tuesday to override objections by New Mexico election regulators who say the initiative violates state law and would discourage people from registering to vote out of privacy concerns. The VoteRef.com website does not list details of how people voted regarding candidates or initiatives.

The Voter Reference Foundation has posted voter rolls from at least 20 states that can be searched by names or addresses to verify where people live and view whether they voted in various past elections.

A companion website highlights the difference between the number of ballots cast according to certified election results and the number of people listed as having voted on registration rolls at various points in time as local registrations are added and purged.

Eddie Greim, an attorney for Voter Reference Foundation, urged a federal judge to intervene and ensure voter rolls can be published online to provide direct accountability and allow people to vet the accuracy of most registration records submitted by others.

“The entire purpose of this is for voters to take control of their own records and become responsible,” Greim said during a hearing Tuesday at U.S. District Court in Albuquerque. New Mexico voters already can look up their own registration online by providing a date of birth.

New Mexico election regulators say the unprecedented efforts flouts state statutes that limit the acquisition and sharing of voter registration rolls to governmental activities and political campaigns.

Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver in December referred the group’s effort for possible prosecution to the state attorney general. No charges have been filed.

On Tuesday, an attorney representing the secretary of state’s office warned that many residents will be reluctant or unwilling to register to vote if they know that required personal information is distributed openly.

“People will simply not register if they think we will sell their data or make it available to the world,” said Olga Serafimova, an attorney for the state attorney general and secretary of state. “The system will unravel.”

She said election regulators in several states see flaws in the foundation’s methodology for highlighting “discrepancies” between voting tallies on Election Day and registration records that are updated continually.

Tuesday’s hearing included testimony from Voter Reference Foundation Executive Director Gina Swoboda, a former official with the Arizona secretary of state’s office, and the state elections director for New Mexico.

Federal District Court Judge James Browning peppered attorneys with questions and said the hearing would be extended to another day to allow more testimony. He took no other immediate action.

Voter Reference Foundation, created by former Republican Senate candidate Doug Truax of Illinois, removed New Mexico registration records from its website in March and filed a lawsuit arguing that the state’s restrictions on voter registration data violate free speech guarantees of the U.S. Constitution.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Prosecutors debunk Colorado clerk’s 2020 election claims

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors in a western Colorado county said Thursday they found no evidence of tampering in the 2020 presidential election as alleged by a clerk who has become a prominent voice among those promoting former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. The Mesa...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Elections
KRQE News 13

New Mexico, two pueblos come to cannabis tax agreement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico has reached an agreement with two pueblos about cannabis taxes. Under the agreement, the pueblos of Pojoaque and Picuris have the authority to administer their own taxes for cannabis sales. “New Mexico has a strong history of collaborating with tribes to efficiently administer taxes while recognizing tribal […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

5-term Idaho attorney general loses in GOP primary battle

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s GOP attorney general primary, beating the longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, backed by establishment Republicans, and Art...
The Associated Press

Arizona prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in less than three weeks for killing an 8-year-old girl, marking the second condemned man to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished its gas chamber — a method of execution that hasn’t been used in the United States in more than 20 years.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Republican Senate#Election#State Elections#Ap#District Court
KFOX 14

New Mexico sending relief payments to residents starting this week

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico residents will be receiving financial relief payments from the state this week. Taxpayers who receive funds through direct deposit are scheduled to receive at least $250 in relief in the next day. Paper checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will begin going out...
POLITICS
lascrucesbulletin.com

A look at contested races on primary election ballott

Doña Ana County Democrats will have four county races, one U.S. congressional district race and three statewide races to vote in for the June 7 primary election, while Republicans will have two statewide and one county race to vote in. Early voting began May 10 and continues through June 4.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Must Read Alaska

Mob rule wins: Activist judge says no to redistricting board, orders Democrats’ map to be used for elections

An Anchorage Superior Court judge has become a one-man redistricting committee working on behalf of the Alaska Democratic Party. Judge Thomas Matthews, who has consistently ruled in favor of Democrats during litigation over Alaska’s new political boundaries, ruled against the Alaska Redistricting Board’s most recent attempt to create a Senate seat in Anchorage that would accommodate all of the wants and desires of constituents, Democrats, Republicans, and the court itself.
The Associated Press

Oregon primaries set up competitive governor’s race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gubernatorial elections in Oregon usually result in victories for the Democrats, but this November’s contest is setting up to be a competitive and contentious three-way race. Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic nomination for Oregon governor Tuesday. She will face the...
The Associated Press

New Mexico delivers inflation relief payments to residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of direct payments to the state’s adult residents to offset higher consumers costs amid inflation. Individual taxpayers who get direct deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 and couples who file jointly are set to receive $500 as early as Thursday. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will arrive in the mail over the next few weeks.
INCOME TAX
KRQE News 13

State of New Mexico helping Clovis dairy that had to euthanize cows

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is helping the family who had to euthanize thousands of cows at a dairy in Clovis because of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) contamination. The state says Highland Dairy was forced to euthanize 3,665 cows, the entire herd, with an estimated expense of at least $5,946,462. The New Mexico […]
CLOVIS, NM
The Associated Press

Ex-interim mayor in Puerto Rico pleads guilty to corruption

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former interim mayor in Puerto Rico pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a bribery conspiracy just weeks after the ex-mayor he replaced pleaded guilty in the same case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ramón Conde Meléndez, who also once served as director...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

902K+
Followers
440K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy