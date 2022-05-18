Shaker advances to quarterfinal behind solid defense
LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Shaker softball beat Albany in a first-round matchup Tuesday afternoon 2-1, advancing to the Section 2 Class AA quarterfinal. The No. 8 seed will play the favorite, Shenendehowa, Thursday in Clifton Park.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Hannah Hipwell allowed one run in seven innings. She struck out six batters, and gave up just two hits in the win.
More Sports News
- INDY DAY 2: Chips, dip and paper boats on washout day
- EXPLAINER: US Soccer’s equal pay play and what it means
- Dustin Johnson looking to get back on track at PGA
- Hiura’s HR in 11th gives Brewers 7-6 victory over Braves
- Phillies slugger Harper won’t play right field for 6 weeks
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0