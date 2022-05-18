ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Shaker advances to quarterfinal behind solid defense

By Liana Bonavita
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMo1j_0fhi59tx00

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Shaker softball beat Albany in a first-round matchup Tuesday afternoon 2-1, advancing to the Section 2 Class AA quarterfinal. The No. 8 seed will play the favorite, Shenendehowa, Thursday in Clifton Park.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Hannah Hipwell allowed one run in seven innings. She struck out six batters, and gave up just two hits in the win.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Clifton Park, NY
Sports
City
Latham, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Braves#Brewers#Shaker#Sports News#Indy#Pga Hiura#Phillies#Twitter#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge hits the streets of downtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time since 2019, the CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge hit the streets of downtown Albany. “We had to cancel in 2020 due to COVID. Last year we moved to the Altamont Fairgrounds for a little more space and social-distancing but we’re super excited to be back at the Plaza […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
104.5 The Team

Extreme Monster Truck Show Rolls Into Altamont This Weekend

It is going to feel more like July than May this Saturday, which means it will be the perfect day to take in some high-flying monster truck action. For any motorsports event, telling you what it's like or how much you will enjoy is completely impossible. It applies to NASCAR racing and honestly any type of event that involves wheels and lots of horsepowers. I will never forget how in awe I was at my first NASCAR race, and the same applies to monster truck shows.
ALTAMONT, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, May 19

Today's five things to know feature the Albany County Sheriff's announcement that he will run for State Senate, a man arrested in Saratoga Springs for selling narcotics, and the tragic passing of a local news legend.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Johnstown through the eyes of a local lamb farm

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six miles east of Johnstown, you’ll find the Argotsinger farm wrapping up lambing season. Spring is a busy time of year for Johnstown native Liz Argotsinger and her farm family. Born in Johnstown, Liz graduated from Johnstown Senior High School in the 1970s. She thought that, one day, she would move […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Time Line Museum

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A golden era frozen in time! Built in 1998, the Time Line Museum celebrates the best of the fifties and sixties.  The building is a time capsule to 1962. Owner Robert Landrio grew in Gloversville during that time, and 1962 was the year some of his fondest memories took place. “It […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

New Draft Map Redistricts Capital Region, Saratoga Springs Voters

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A new draft mapping the state’s Congressional Districts for the next decade shifts a greater number of Saratoga voters from District 20 to District 21. The proposed maps, drawn by court-appointed special master Jonathan R. Cervas, would specifically shift a larger number of Saratoga Springs residents into the 21st District, effectively placing Spa City voters in a district alongside those in Plattsburgh, Potsdam and other municipalities along the Canadian border. Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik currently represents the 21st district.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

May 14 – May 20, 2022

Nicholas R. Alber, 25, of Schenectady, pleaded May 10 to attempted assault in the second-degree, in connection with an alleged incident in Charlton. Shannon L. Tracey, AKA Shannon Green, 38, of Saratoga Springs, was sentenced May 11 to 1-1/2 to 3 years’ incarceration, after pleading to felony burglary, first charged August 2020 in Malta.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy