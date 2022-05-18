Shaker advances to quarterfinal behind solid defense

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Shaker softball beat Albany in a first-round matchup Tuesday afternoon 2-1, advancing to the Section 2 Class AA quarterfinal. The No. 8 seed will play the favorite, Shenendehowa, Thursday in Clifton Park.

Hannah Hipwell allowed one run in seven innings. She struck out six batters, and gave up just two hits in the win.

