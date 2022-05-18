ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Two Released WWE Stars Returning To Ring After Hiatus

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLina Fanene (Nia Jax) and CJ Perry (Lana) are set to return to the squared circle for the first time since their WWE releases last year. The two women will renew their WWE rivalry in a match to crown the first-ever Women’s World Champion of Wrestling Entertainment...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 6

Gregory J Sanders
2d ago

I don’t know how WWE or any of that wrestling stuff is going to stay alive in our society everybody can’t win

Reply(1)
3
Related
PWMania

Ric Flair’s Son-in-law Addresses Concern About Him Coming Out of Retirement

Conrad Thompson discussed his father-in-law Ric Flair’s retirement on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, and how fans are concerned:. “Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: WWE Announces Signing Of High School Student (And You’ve Already Seen Her)

That’s a different talent pool. WWE has a lot of wrestlers on its roster but they have to be kept in rotation to keep things fresh. That can be more than a little tricky as the company has to find extra talent to take their places. Sometimes WWE can find them in places you might not expect and that is the case again, as they have signed someone you probably would not have guessed.
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cj Perry
Person
Bronson Reed
Person
Alistair Overeem
Person
Lince Dorado
Person
Chelsea Green
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Kalisto
Person
Mojo Rawley
Person
Nia Jax
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Combat#Legion Of Pain#Westin Blake
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Twerks At Lovers & Friends Festival, Twitter Reacts

Ciara is, without a doubt, a living legend. She's been in the music industry since the early 2000s, and she hasn't lost it yet. The mother of three is still capable of hitting notes and performing complex dance routines just like she used to do back in the day. That's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

2 WWE Stars Walked Out Last Night: Fans React

Sasha Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to be part of Raw's main event on Monday night. However, that match never took place. The WWE announced in a statement that Banks and Naomi, the current women's tag team champions, left mid-show. They left their title belts behind before exiting the building.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Teases Joining Edge’s New Stable?

Edge, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have aligned to form The Judgement Day, and the group has been making their presence felt recently on Monday Night Raw. There’s been a lot of speculation about who could potentially be added to the group in the weeks to come. With the rumor mill turning a WWE Hall of Famer has seemingly thrown gas on the fire.
WWE
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
Fightful

Ahmed Johnson Says He Would Like To Wrestle Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson talks about dream opponents from today's WWE roster and his own era. Ahmed Johnson was briefly a top WWE Superstar during the New Generation era. Johnson headlined a number of WWE cards alongside names such as Shawn Michaels. From 1995 until 1998, Johnson was a major part of WrestleMania events and even had the distinction of being the first black WWE Intercontinental Champion.
WWE
aiptcomics

Bryan Danielson suffers leg injury at AEW Rampage tapings

AEW star Bryan Danielson appeared to have injured his leg at the Rampage taping that took place after AEW Dynamite last night, according to fans in the arena, in an unusual way: his leg got stuck between the ring and the entrance ramp, requiring several producers and agents to try to help free him over the course of “a long time”.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes gets real on relationship with WWE star Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes made a shocking return to WWE and the pro wrestling world had quite the reaction. One person who actually had no reaction was current pro wrestling star Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and was asked about his relationship with Roman Reigns once he returned...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy