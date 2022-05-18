ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Memorial service honors lives of fallen law enforcement officers

By Sakura Gray
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iu9iA_0fhi4s3q00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – National Police Week is a time to reflect on, support and honor the service of law enforcement officers. In Columbus, the community gathered for the “2022 Peace Officers’ Memorial Service” to memorialize Georgia and Alabama officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The memorial was held by the Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary at the Columbus Public Library. Speakers included Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon and Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. Over 50 law enforcement agencies across Georgia and Alabama were recognized in the roll call of fallen officers.

Families and colleagues of the 133 fallen officers and seven canine officers placed flowers into a vase. By the end of the ceremony, those flowers added up to a bouquet – a sobering reminder of how many heroes’ lives ended too soon.

Chief Blackmon says there was an increase in those killed in the line of duty from 2020 through 2021. He attributes that increase to COVID-19 and violence committed against law enforcement officers throughout the nation.

In his speech, Chief Blackmon recited John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this: that someone lay down his life for his friends.” He added that the loved ones of the fallen will always have the Columbus Police Department to lean on.

“For the family members and friends of our heroes, they always have their ‘blue family’ as we refer to in law enforcement,” Chief Blackmon  said. “We will be family forever and they will never be forgotten and we’ll always be there to support the family and friends of our heroes.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Remembering Auburn Officer William Buechner E.O.W. 5-19-19

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Thursday marks three years since Auburn Officer William Buechner was shot and killed in the line of duty. Two more officers were also wounded while responding to a domestic violence call.  The day forever remains one of the darkest in Auburn Public Safety history as a beloved father, husband, and son […]
CBS 42

Body recovered from Georgia river

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The body of a person who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night has been recovered. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the male victim was found Thursday morning at the boat ramp behind the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Bryan has identified the victim as 44-year-old Scott Fuller, Jr. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

ALEA honors four troopers with Lifesaving Award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Four Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers have received a Lifesaving Award for their “quick thinking and decision-making in separate incidents that resulted in the preservation of four lives”, according to ALEA Public Affairs Coordinator Sergeant Jeremy Burkett. Corporal James Phillips of ALEA’s Capitol Patrol and Senior Troopers Tracy Steele, Ashley […]
EUFAULA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Residence on fire in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A residence on fire was spotted in Phenix City, Alabama, early Thursday morning. The residence is located on 10th Ave. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. This is an ongoing story; stay connected with News 3 as more details become available.
PHENIX CITY, AL
CBS 42

Police searching for couple who conned gas station in southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is currently looking for a couple accused of conning gas stations across the Wiregrass, all while travelling in a stolen truck. Joshua and Mary Matheny stopped at a Dothan gas station on May 10, and police say purchased upwards of $600 worth of fuel using a fraudulent […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police to hold gun buy back on May 25

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department will be holding another gun buy back event later this month. CPD will be partnering with Abundant Life Full Gospel Church for the “Funds for Guns 2” event in an effort to “reduce gun violence in our town.” The event will be on May 25, 2022 at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

APD investigating East Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in East Albany. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Apartments after 1:30 p.m. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. Police report that the...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement Officers
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in Homicide at Macon apartments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. Jones tells 41NBC that there was a homicide at Riverpark Apartments off of 720 Tidewater Circle. He says that the victim was a male, and that he was shot multiple times. Jones said that the victim was pronounced deceased around 1:55 p.m.
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Former Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to federal charges

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama sheriff who resigned last year says he is innocent of federal charges that he used improper loans to pay personal expenses including gambling debts. News outlets report former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to federally insured banks during […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Chambers County railroad crossing to close

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a railroad crossing at Chambers County 282 will close for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA was informed of the closure at around 6:35 p.m. on May 19, 2022. Questions relating to the closure should be directed to CSX Railroad at (864) 200-6663. […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Alabama woman “neglected to death”; husband and daughter charged

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A disturbing, suspected case of elder abuse is unfolding in Valley as the husband and daughter of a 72-year-old woman face charges associated with her death in an alleged house of horrors investigation. Police say an autopsy concluded the woman was neglected to death after they discovered her lying in filth, […]
VALLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRBL News 3

Local organizations repair roof of military veteran’s widow

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— The widow of a local veteran was honored by local organizations for the service her family provided to our country earlier today, May 19. House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley is local nonprofit assisting military veterans and spouses by servicing their homes at no cost to them. In the past 22 years, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Man, woman charged in Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged two suspects with robbery after an incident Monday at a Montgomery business. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Mondarius Logan, 37, and Suqoiya Weaver, 31, are charged with first-degree robbery. Coleman said the robbery happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Atlanta...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange probationer arrested for aggravated assault, family violence

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 5 a.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 303 Lennox Circle regarding a domestic disturbance. After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the victim. The victim explained she was involved in a dispute with he boyfriend, Demarrious Freeman. According to the victim, a verbal dispute stemmed from text […]
LAGRANGE, GA
wdhn.com

Dothan man arrested on rape charge

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested in Houston County after police say he raped a woman at a local motel. Ralph Perez Coleman, 21, of Dothan, was arrested on Wednesday on a first-degree rape charge after Dothan Police say he raped a 19-year-old woman on April 12 at a Dothan motel. The woman went to the motel intending to see another man, however, Coleman forced himself onto her, according to police.
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy