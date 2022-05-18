Monmouth Man Arrested In Asbury Park Shooting

(Photo courtesy of Jason Rojas/Flickr)

ASBURY PARK – A Neptune Township man has been arrested and charged with a shooting that took place in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said.

Stephon Keys, 29, has been charged with first-degree Attempted Murder and several related weapons offenses.

On February 27, a shooting was reported to the Asbury Park Police Department at the Washington Village housing complex. One man was a victim of the incident and was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of injuries deemed not to be life-threatening.

Investigation identified Keys as a suspect and as a result charges were filed against him. He was apprehended on May 17 and lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending a first appearance and detention hearing.

If convicted, Keys would face up to 20 years in state prison.

Anyone with any information about this matter is still urged to contact MCPO Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443 or APPD Detective Terrance McGhee at 732-774-1300.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.