Multiple bills focused on hospitals were signed Tuesday, becoming law. House Bill 1950, which extends and expands the Hospital Assessment Program through 2026 and Senate Bills 3017, which amends the Loan Repayment Assistance for Physicians Act to address the shortage of healthcare providers in rural communities and 1435, which amends hospital licensing procedures to allow for health center mergers and increased healthcare coordination in rural districts were all signed.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO