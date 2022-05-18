ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, LA

Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River

By FOX 8 Staff
fox8live.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The great blue herons and white egrets seem to be watching us...

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hippie Town In Louisiana

Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in Louisiana. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

Discover Louisiana's French Roots in the Heart of Cajun Country

Pick a town or small city in rural USA for your summer road trip and you’re bound to get a lot of the same. Perhaps a cute main drag, a church or two, an old-school diner... Don’t get me wrong, small-town America can be great—but there’s no place quite like Lafayette, Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

A Secret Beach in Louisiana? Yup, and Locals Love It

It's About That Time, Where the Salty Breeze is Calling Our Name. Right about now is the time that all of my friends make their way to Gulf Shores and to Florida. I keep thinking of ways to get my taste of summer all while staying in Louisiana. Turns out, Louisiana has a hidden gem that many Louisianians have kept a secret for several years.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

10 Of The Coolest Airbnb’s Along The Gulf Of Mexico In Louisiana

Looking for a unique stay, the ultimate fishing camp, or the perfect spot to have a family reunion near the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana? I found a few Airbnb locations along the Gulf that piqued my interest, as well as on onlyinyourstate.com. I thought how cool would it be to stay at a beach house here at home along rather than go out of town. There are literally tons of vacation homes directly on the beach in awesome Lousiana towns like Grand Isle, Cameron, Constance Beach, Houma, Cocodrie, Lafitte, Happy Jack, and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Madisonville, LA
Government
City
Madisonville, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Finally, a bridge solution

“We can’t afford to quibble over this. This is a must.”. State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, was talking Monday about legislation that is designed to build new Interstate 10 bridges at Lake Charles and Baton Rouge and complete work on I-49 from the Arkansas line to New Orleans.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB

Louisiana leader offers solution to tires being littered

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City governments in Louisiana have struggled to stop folks from throwing their old tires wherever they please. Now, state leaders are stepping in to offer a solution. Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, said he first heard of the problem happening out in rural areas during...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tchefuncte River
iheart.com

These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

Louisiana has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many people are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?. U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability, and four cities in the Pelican State made the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

‘African Dust’ Headed Towards South Louisiana [VIDEO]

For those who suffer from allergies, you may want to take note of this one. KATC's Rob Perillo recently highlighted that the "African Dust" or "Saharan Dust" would soon be sweeping across our region and you may notice a slight change in the atmosphere. The dust will reportedly reach south...
K945

Shreveport and 3 Other LA Cities Make Best Places to Live List

The day we've been waiting for is finally here! Shreveport has finally made it to a list that isn't about people moving in record numbers, skyrocketing crime, or terrible roads. In fact, the latest ranking from US News and World Report is downright complementary!. According to the official, yearly ranking...
SHREVEPORT, LA
wwoz.org

Louisiana Cajun Zydeco Festival 2022

The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival returns to Louis Armstrong Park June 11-12, 2022! This free festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, celebrates the rich traditions of southwest Louisiana. The combination of rollicking two-step music and spicy seafood is a potent example of how we in Louisiana love to "pass a good time."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
lsuagcenter.com

The St. Helena Farmers Market, a small oasis in a rural food desert

(05/17/22) GREENSBURG, La. — On a sunny, windy, spring Friday, the mood at the St. Helena Farmers Market was festive as residents and visitors perused fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins from local producers. The market gives families healthful alternatives as well as community pride in one of Louisiana’s numerous...
GREENSBURG, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana's James Cruse exits 'BBQ Brawl,' but wins again at Memphis championship

Just like any other, James Cruse's week has been barbecue-filled. On Saturday, he and his team, Bluff City Smokers, grilled their way to a second-place finish in the ribs category at the prestigious Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Nicknamed "The Super Bowl of BBQ," 215 teams competed this year. Cruse already has first- and third-place trophies at home from the previous two Memphis in Mays, as well as placing sixth overall at the World Food Championships in barbecue (first place, pork) in 2021.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Beignet Fest returning to City Park this fall

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Beignet Fest, the annual festival featuring creative and traditional beignet creations, plans to return this fall festival season after a two-year absence. Organizers announced Beignet Fest will head back to the festival grounds at New Orleans City Park on Sept. 24. Now returning for its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy