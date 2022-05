Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and several news outlets are being sued by the Delaware computer repairman who tipped off authorities about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Computer repair business owner John Paul Mac Isaac filed suit against Schiff, CNN, the Daily Beast, and Politico, claiming he suffered financial and reputational damage after they falsely accused him of peddling Russian disinformation, according to the New York Post.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO