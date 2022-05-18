ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Two Bearcats Qualify for State Golf Tournament

By The Chronicle staff
 2 days ago
W.F. West's Natalie Eklund putts during Day 2 of the 2A District 4 girls golf tournament on Tuesday at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview.

At Mint Valley (Longview)

Final Results

Lily McCauleyTumwater140

Britt RajcichAberdeen167

Zoe JouwsmaWoodland172

Hailey SaemanHockinson176

Grace PhillipsHockinson178

Natalie EklundWF West191

Harli WithamRA Long195

Brooklyn GastonWoodland196

Katie ZillmanWashougal199

Linli DavisBlack Hills202

Ella HedlundMark Morris202

Chloe StaudtTumwater204

Karalynn CondittWoodland204

Jana KnappMark Morris206

Grace OienWF West210

Madeline PospichalMark Morris212

Saylor HeikkilaAberdeen214

Lucy SamsWoodland215

Khloe RistWoodland216

Kaitlyn McCrackenAberdeen217

Kaylene HallBlack Hills218

Isabella MasiasRochester218

Ava EscuderoMark Morris219

Kaia JohnsonShelton222

Sam JohnstonCentralia224

Kendall RasmussenWF West225

Taegen BenkeColumbia River226

Amanda JeschkeHockinson226

Olivia SeifertWashougal228

Abby AlexanderWF West228

Grace HurleyBlack Hills229

Cora HardingColumbia River230

Sahara McPolandWoodland234

Sophie McleanHockinson237

Macee ShannonWF West243

Joy StaffordWF West246

A pair of W.F. West sophomores are headed to the state championships after their Day 2 performances at the 2A District 4 golf tournament Tuesday at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview.

Natalie Eklund finished sixth and Grace Oien was 15th. The top 17 golfers move on to the 2A State Championships, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

Tumwater’s Lily McCauley won the district title in dominant fashion, shooting a 72 on Monday and a three-under-par 68 on Tuesday to finish at 140. Aberdeen’s Britt Rajcich was second at 167.

Eklund shot a 100 on Monday and a 91 on Tuesday to finish at 191.

“Natalie did really well today,” W.F. West coach Matt Klovdahl said. “That’s more of what we expect her to do, but given the chance to be in the second day of competition, and to get through and qualify for state was a big step.”

Oien shot a 112 on Monday and a 98 on Tuesday to wind up at 210.

“That’s the first time she’s qualified to go to the second day of districts. It’s new territory for her,” Klovdahl said, noting that her 98 was her best score of the season. “She really played outstanding today and putted really well. I’m happy for her to be able to qualify for state as well.”

Woodland finished first in the team scoring, with Mark Morris edging the third-place Bearcats by a half-point for the runner-up spot.

Rochester’s Isabella Masias finished at 218 and Centralia’s Sam Johnston shot a 224.

All six Bearcat golfers made the Day 1 cut. Kendall Rasmussen finished at 225, Joy Stafford shot 246, Abby Alexander shot 228 and Macee Shannon finished at 243.

“It was really nice to see all six of our girls qualify for the second day,” Klovdahl said. “I was real proud of all that.”

W.F. West will have four golfers, total, competing in the state championships. The boys 2A State Championships are scheduled for the same days at Capital City, and W.F. West sophomore Ben Halverstadt and senior Tukker Rosbach both qualified last fall.

Centralia’s Von Wasson and Cole Wasson — who finished second and ninth, respectively, at districts — will also be competing at Capital City next week.

Longview, WA
