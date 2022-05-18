Two Bearcats Qualify for State Golf Tournament
At Mint Valley (Longview)
Final Results
Lily McCauleyTumwater140
Britt RajcichAberdeen167
Zoe JouwsmaWoodland172
Hailey SaemanHockinson176
Grace PhillipsHockinson178
Natalie EklundWF West191
Harli WithamRA Long195
Brooklyn GastonWoodland196
Katie ZillmanWashougal199
Linli DavisBlack Hills202
Ella HedlundMark Morris202
Chloe StaudtTumwater204
Karalynn CondittWoodland204
Jana KnappMark Morris206
Grace OienWF West210
Madeline PospichalMark Morris212
Saylor HeikkilaAberdeen214
Lucy SamsWoodland215
Khloe RistWoodland216
Kaitlyn McCrackenAberdeen217
Kaylene HallBlack Hills218
Isabella MasiasRochester218
Ava EscuderoMark Morris219
Kaia JohnsonShelton222
Sam JohnstonCentralia224
Kendall RasmussenWF West225
Taegen BenkeColumbia River226
Amanda JeschkeHockinson226
Olivia SeifertWashougal228
Abby AlexanderWF West228
Grace HurleyBlack Hills229
Cora HardingColumbia River230
Sahara McPolandWoodland234
Sophie McleanHockinson237
Macee ShannonWF West243
Joy StaffordWF West246
A pair of W.F. West sophomores are headed to the state championships after their Day 2 performances at the 2A District 4 golf tournament Tuesday at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview.
Natalie Eklund finished sixth and Grace Oien was 15th. The top 17 golfers move on to the 2A State Championships, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Tumwater Valley Golf Course.
Tumwater’s Lily McCauley won the district title in dominant fashion, shooting a 72 on Monday and a three-under-par 68 on Tuesday to finish at 140. Aberdeen’s Britt Rajcich was second at 167.
Eklund shot a 100 on Monday and a 91 on Tuesday to finish at 191.
“Natalie did really well today,” W.F. West coach Matt Klovdahl said. “That’s more of what we expect her to do, but given the chance to be in the second day of competition, and to get through and qualify for state was a big step.”
Oien shot a 112 on Monday and a 98 on Tuesday to wind up at 210.
“That’s the first time she’s qualified to go to the second day of districts. It’s new territory for her,” Klovdahl said, noting that her 98 was her best score of the season. “She really played outstanding today and putted really well. I’m happy for her to be able to qualify for state as well.”
Woodland finished first in the team scoring, with Mark Morris edging the third-place Bearcats by a half-point for the runner-up spot.
Rochester’s Isabella Masias finished at 218 and Centralia’s Sam Johnston shot a 224.
All six Bearcat golfers made the Day 1 cut. Kendall Rasmussen finished at 225, Joy Stafford shot 246, Abby Alexander shot 228 and Macee Shannon finished at 243.
“It was really nice to see all six of our girls qualify for the second day,” Klovdahl said. “I was real proud of all that.”
W.F. West will have four golfers, total, competing in the state championships. The boys 2A State Championships are scheduled for the same days at Capital City, and W.F. West sophomore Ben Halverstadt and senior Tukker Rosbach both qualified last fall.
Centralia’s Von Wasson and Cole Wasson — who finished second and ninth, respectively, at districts — will also be competing at Capital City next week.
