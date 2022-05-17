Central Minnesota area scoreboard: May 17
Results for Tuesday, May 17
Adapted softball
North Suburban 8, St. Cloud 6
Baseball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Brainerd 3
Sartell 5, Becker 3
Alexandria 6, ROCORI 0
Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1
Albany 9, Zimmerman 7
Willmar 10, St. Cloud 4
Girls golf
Central Lakes Conference Championship Day 2 at Willmar
Team Results: 1. Alexandria (315), 2. Brainerd (329), 3. Fergus Falls (351), 4. Sartell (374), 5. St. Cloud (375), 6. Willmar (387), 7. ROCORI (443), 8. Sauk Rapids-Rice (455)
Sartell Results: T1. Gwen Latunski (91), T1. Michayla Nordlund (91), 3. Addie Burns (93), 4. Megan Hess (99)
St. Cloud Results: 1. Elena Sobalvarro (88), 2. Kendall Dvorak (89), 3. Teagan Ruprecht (92), 4. Gianna Pitt (106)
ROCORI Results: 1. Bridget Bohnsack (94), 2. Jenna Owen (112), 3. Paige Blattner (116), 4. Abby Steffens (121)
Sauk Rapids-Rice Results: 1. Ella Rueter (108), 2. Grace Urbowicz (111), 3. Taylor Heid (114), T4. Sadie Schoenherr (122), T4. Molly Schraut (122)
Boys lacrosse
St. Cloud 12, Becker 9
Girls lacrosse
Becker 18, St. Cloud 14
Softball
Sartell 10, St. Cloud 3
Sartell 10, St. Cloud 5
ROCORI 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
ROCORI 18, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Cathedral 16, Foley 0 (4 innings)
Albany 11, Mora 1 (5 innings)
Albany 16, Eden Valley-Watkins 1 (4 innings)
Boys tennis
Mora 6, Cathedral 1
Pine City 6, Cathedral 1
Boys track and field
Sauk Rapids-Rice Triangular
Team Results: 1. Cambridge-Isanti (89), 2. Brainerd (69), 3. Sauk Rapids-Rice (25)
Granite Ridge Conference Championship
Team Results: 1. Foley (139), 2. Little Falls (135.5), 3. Cathedral (108), 8. Albany (47), out of 8 teams
Girls track and field
Sauk Rapids-Rice Triangular
Team Results: 1. Brainerd (89), 2. Cambridge-Isanti (71.5), 3. Sauk Rapids-Rice (24.5)
Granite Ridge Conference Championship
Team Results: 1. Foley (136.5), 2. Cathedral (132.5), 3. Pierz (107), 5. Albany (66), out of 8 teams
Upcoming games
Wednesday, May 18
Baseball
Albany at Mora, 3:30 p.m.
Providence Academy at Cathedral, 5 p.m.
Boys golf
Albany, Cathedral at Blackberry Ridge, 8 a.m.
St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Sartell, ROCORI at Fergus Falls, 4 p.m.
Girls golf
Sartell at Brainerd, 9 a.m.
Albany, Cathedral at Blackberry Ridge, 12 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Sartell/Sauk Rapids at Brainerd, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
St. Cloud at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 1 p.m.
Foley at Albany, 3:30 p.m.
Cathedral at Melrose, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Section 8-2A team tournament
#3N Sartell at #2N Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
#6S Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. #3S Monticello at Tech, 3 p.m.
#6S Sauk Rapids-Rice or #3S Monticello at #2S Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s track and field
St. John’s at UW-La Crosse qualifier, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Baseball
Sartell at ROCORI, 5 p.m.
Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5 p.m.
Cathedral at Foley, 5 p.m.
Mora at Albany, 5 p.m.
Brainerd at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Becker at Sartell/Sauk Rapids, 6 p.m.
St. Cloud at Hermantown, 7 p.m.
ROCORI at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Sartell/Sauk Rapids at Becker, 6 p.m.
St. Cloud at Big Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Chisago Lakes at ROCORI, 7 p.m.
Softball
ROCORI at Little Falls, 5 p.m.
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Cathedral, 5 p.m.
Albany at Sauk Centre, 5 p.m.
College baseball
St. Cloud Technical & Community College at Region 13 tournament, TBD
Men’s track and field
St. John’s at UW-La Crosse qualifier, 3 p.m.
Women’s track and field
College of St. Benedict at UW-La Crosse qualifier, TBD
