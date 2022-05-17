ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Central Minnesota area scoreboard: May 17

By Times staff reports
 2 days ago

Results for Tuesday, May 17

Adapted softball

North Suburban 8, St. Cloud 6

Baseball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Brainerd 3

Sartell 5, Becker 3

Alexandria 6, ROCORI 0

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1

Albany 9, Zimmerman 7

Willmar 10, St. Cloud 4

Girls golf

Central Lakes Conference Championship Day 2 at Willmar

Team Results: 1. Alexandria (315), 2. Brainerd (329), 3. Fergus Falls (351), 4. Sartell (374), 5. St. Cloud (375), 6. Willmar (387), 7. ROCORI (443), 8. Sauk Rapids-Rice (455)

Sartell Results: T1. Gwen Latunski (91), T1. Michayla Nordlund (91), 3. Addie Burns (93), 4. Megan Hess (99)

St. Cloud Results: 1. Elena Sobalvarro (88), 2. Kendall Dvorak (89), 3. Teagan Ruprecht (92), 4. Gianna Pitt (106)

ROCORI Results: 1. Bridget Bohnsack (94), 2. Jenna Owen (112), 3. Paige Blattner (116), 4. Abby Steffens (121)

Sauk Rapids-Rice Results: 1. Ella Rueter (108), 2. Grace Urbowicz (111), 3. Taylor Heid (114), T4. Sadie Schoenherr (122), T4. Molly Schraut (122)

Boys lacrosse

St. Cloud 12, Becker 9

Girls lacrosse

Becker 18, St. Cloud 14

Softball

Sartell 10, St. Cloud 3

Sartell 10, St. Cloud 5

ROCORI 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

ROCORI 18, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Cathedral 16, Foley 0 (4 innings)

Albany 11, Mora 1 (5 innings)

Albany 16, Eden Valley-Watkins 1 (4 innings)

Boys tennis

Mora 6, Cathedral 1

Pine City 6, Cathedral 1

Boys track and field

Sauk Rapids-Rice Triangular

Team Results: 1. Cambridge-Isanti (89), 2. Brainerd (69), 3. Sauk Rapids-Rice (25)

Granite Ridge Conference Championship

Team Results: 1. Foley (139), 2. Little Falls (135.5), 3. Cathedral (108), 8. Albany (47), out of 8 teams

Girls track and field

Sauk Rapids-Rice Triangular

Team Results: 1. Brainerd (89), 2. Cambridge-Isanti (71.5), 3. Sauk Rapids-Rice (24.5)

Granite Ridge Conference Championship

Team Results: 1. Foley (136.5), 2. Cathedral (132.5), 3. Pierz (107), 5. Albany (66), out of 8 teams

Upcoming games

Wednesday, May 18

Baseball

Albany at Mora, 3:30 p.m.

Providence Academy at Cathedral, 5 p.m.

Boys golf

Albany, Cathedral at Blackberry Ridge, 8 a.m.

St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Sartell, ROCORI at Fergus Falls, 4 p.m.

Girls golf

Sartell at Brainerd, 9 a.m.

Albany, Cathedral at Blackberry Ridge, 12 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Sartell/Sauk Rapids at Brainerd, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

St. Cloud at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 1 p.m.

Foley at Albany, 3:30 p.m.

Cathedral at Melrose, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Section 8-2A team tournament

#3N Sartell at #2N Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

#6S Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. #3S Monticello at Tech, 3 p.m.

#6S Sauk Rapids-Rice or #3S Monticello at #2S Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Men’s track and field

St. John’s at UW-La Crosse qualifier, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Baseball

Sartell at ROCORI, 5 p.m.

Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5 p.m.

Cathedral at Foley, 5 p.m.

Mora at Albany, 5 p.m.

Brainerd at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Becker at Sartell/Sauk Rapids, 6 p.m.

St. Cloud at Hermantown, 7 p.m.

ROCORI at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Sartell/Sauk Rapids at Becker, 6 p.m.

St. Cloud at Big Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Chisago Lakes at ROCORI, 7 p.m.

Softball

ROCORI at Little Falls, 5 p.m.

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Cathedral, 5 p.m.

Albany at Sauk Centre, 5 p.m.

College baseball

St. Cloud Technical & Community College at Region 13 tournament, TBD

Men’s track and field

St. John’s at UW-La Crosse qualifier, 3 p.m.

Women’s track and field

College of St. Benedict at UW-La Crosse qualifier, TBD

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Central Minnesota area scoreboard: May 17

