Ron Wyden wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Oregon primary election.

In one of the most closely watched primary races in the Triangle, Valerie Foushee won the Democratic nomination for North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. With Rep. David Price’s retirement at the end of this term, there was an open race for the primary in...
There are four strong incumbents in the Triad, three Republicans and one Democrat, and each will go on to the General Election. Reps. Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson and Dan Bishop each won their primary contests. Rep. Kathy Manning did not have a primary challenger. The balance of power in Washington,...
Democrat Jeff Jackson won the Democratic primary for the 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. He will face Republican Pat Harrigan in the General Election. North Carolina's primary elections have been getting national attention and attracting millions of dollars in out-of-state funding. The balance of...
Longtime northeast North Carolina Congressman G.K. Butterfield is retiring at the end of this term, leaving an open race for one of the biggest districts in the state. Don Davis, who Butterfield endorsed as his replacement, easily won the Democratic nomination. Further south on the coast, incumbent Congressman Greg Murphy...
Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday's primaries. In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing national attention, officials in Republican-leaning Lancaster...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
Gun rights positions held by a New York Republican making a bid for governor are now under scrutiny in light of the mass shooting in Buffalo. In video of a recent campaign stop obtained exclusively by Spectrum News NY1, Rep. Lee Zeldin calls for repealing New York’s SAFE Act, which expanded gun regulations after the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.
The leader of the New York state Democratic Party and other advocates are slamming gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi after he blamed Gov. Kathy Hochul and tied longterm effects of the state's cashless bail policy for Saturday's racially motivated shooting that claimed the life of 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and injured three others.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill prohibiting all abortions with few exceptions, and providers said they would stop performing the procedure as soon as the governor signs it in the latest example of the GOP’s national push to restrict access to what has been a constitutional right for nearly a half century.
Clothes that intentionally use the chemical PFAS would be prohibited in New York going forward under legislation approved Tuesday in the state Assembly. The measure backed by Assemblywoman Pat Fahy and state Sen. Brad Hoylman is the latest effort by lawmakers in New York to address PFAS used in manufacturing.
HIGH POINT, N.C. — According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate didn’t change in April with widespread job growth. But small business owners are still feeling the brunt of labor shortage. What You Need To Know. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says there is...
Candidates affiliated with the so-called parents’ rights movement ran for school boards around the state on Tuesday. These are people who feel strongly that the societal impact of systemic racism shouldn’t be taught in schools, or that LGBTQ+ issues shouldn’t be raised in early grades. The Albany...
New York lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier for people to bring civil actions against the sellers, makers and distributors of so-called "ghost guns" that can be tough for law enforcement to trace. The bill from state Sen. Luis Sepulveda is another effort by state officials...
AVON, N.Y. — While most of us love the warmer weather, there are some dangers to be aware of. They include ticks and the threat of Lyme disease. Many people who enjoy the outdoors, and pet owners, are all too familiar with the pesky arachnids. Ticks are prevalent in many areas of New York state.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When a 13-year-old kidnapping and murder investigation resulted in charges this week for a South Carolina man, it brought a sense of relief to those who knew and loved Chili teenager Brittanee Drexel. One of Drexel’s closest friends says she never gave up hope that justice...
EMS week continues. It's an opportunity to highlight the important work emergency medical providers do like the frontline workers at Perinton Ambulance. Perinton Ambulance has 65 staff members. Twenty one are full time who cover 36 mi.² caring for 46,000 residents. The field staff responded to 5,269 calls for service in 2021.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say the man they have in custody for the murder of Chili teen Brittanee Drexel, confessed to the crime. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says Raymond Moody, 62, was a person of interest early in the case. He was recently taken into custody on an obstruction of justice charge, investigators say.
