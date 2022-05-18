ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston police officers’ good deed caught on camera

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
BOSTON — A pair of Boston police officers are being commended for helping an elderly person cross the street.

The act of kindness was caught on camera and sent to the police department, which shared the video on its social media pages. It shows one officer stopping traffic, while the second offers his arm and guides the person across the street.

“This is just one of the many incidents the Boston Police and all First Responders tend to on a daily basis,” Boston Police said. “We commend these officers for their kindness and thank the young man for sending us the video.”

Nick
2d ago

Finally printing something positive for police. Officers like these perform these kind acts every day. Millions of police/public contacts a year and media pounces on a couple of negative stories. Usually these stories are just race-baiting. Back the Blue. Nice work officers.

