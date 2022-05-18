Boston police officers’ good deed caught on camera

BOSTON — A pair of Boston police officers are being commended for helping an elderly person cross the street.

The act of kindness was caught on camera and sent to the police department, which shared the video on its social media pages. It shows one officer stopping traffic, while the second offers his arm and guides the person across the street.

“This is just one of the many incidents the Boston Police and all First Responders tend to on a daily basis,” Boston Police said. “We commend these officers for their kindness and thank the young man for sending us the video.”

