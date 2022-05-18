Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four goals in Game 1 loss

The Battle of… Florida? Who knew that two of the better teams in the NHL would both be from Florida, as the Florida Panthers will have home-ice advantage against the Tampa Bay Lightning in this best-of-seven series. The Lightning just came off of a game seven win over the Maple Leafs in round one, which should be able to propel their momentum into this series. The Panthers beat out the Capitals in six games, which was honestly two more than most people expected. Who’s going to get the ball rolling early on in this series? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Panthers prediction and pick.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO