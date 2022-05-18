ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four goals in Game 1 loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bobrovsky stopped 32 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Lightning vs Panthers Game 1 score: Tampa Bay takes advantage of power play to start series off right

The Tampa Bay Lightning stole Game 1 on the road against the Florida Panthers in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup on Tuesday night 4-1. The Lightning’s prowess on the power play was the key difference-maker in the game. Three of Tampa Bay’s goals came off Florida penalties in the game. Corey Perry had Tampa Bay’s first goal in the second period and Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton capped off the win in the third period.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Tampa Bay Lightning prepared for 'Comeback Cats' in Round 2

TAMPA, Fla. — The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions meet up with the NHL’s best regular-season team in the Battle of Florida, Part 2. The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers in a tight six-game series in the first round last year. What makes this year's Panthers...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nabs helper in win

Rantanen notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1. Rantanen helped out on a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the second period. Through five playoff contests, Rantanen is up to six assists, 10 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating, but he's yet to score a goal. He's often had a playmaking edge to his game, but his shot volume is at two per game in the playoffs, compared to 3.4 per game in the regular season, which helps to explain why he hasn't lit the lamp yet.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Sunrise, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning handed disappointing Brayden Point update for Game 2 vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning managed to take Game 1 on the road against the Florida Panthers, even without star forward Brayden Point on the ice. Ahead of Game 2, it looks like they’ll be in a similar position, as Point is still dealing with a lower-body injury that head coach Jon Cooper anticipates will leave him sidelined for Thursday’s showdown. Via Joe Smith, Cooper revealed on Wednesday that Point will be out for Game 2.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Registers power-play helper

MacKinnon posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues in Game 2. MacKinnon was credited with the secondary helper on a Gabriel Landeskog tally in the third period. The assist kept MacKinnon's point streak alive at six games -- he has five goals and three helpers in the playoffs, and he's yet to be kept off the scoresheet. The star center has added 40 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating while continuing to play in a top-line role.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets new career high

Letang recorded 68 points this season, a new personal best, including two goals and 20 assists with the man advantage in 78 games. It was the first time since 2017-18 in which Letang played in more than 70 games, in part due to the two shortened NHL seasons. Even with his contract situation in doubt, Letang should be a top-end fantasy option heading into the 2022-23 campaign regardless of whether he is playing in Pittsburgh or somewhere else for the first time in his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
ClutchPoints

NHL Playoffs Odds: Lightning vs. Panthers Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 5/17/2022

The Battle of… Florida? Who knew that two of the better teams in the NHL would both be from Florida, as the Florida Panthers will have home-ice advantage against the Tampa Bay Lightning in this best-of-seven series. The Lightning just came off of a game seven win over the Maple Leafs in round one, which should be able to propel their momentum into this series. The Panthers beat out the Capitals in six games, which was honestly two more than most people expected. Who’s going to get the ball rolling early on in this series? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Panthers prediction and pick.
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ 25-Year Playoff Streak Ending Revisited

It has been six seasons since the Detroit Red Wings participated in the NHL playoffs. Prior to that, Detroit had 25-consecutive appearances in the postseason, which gave fans a bit of everything from disappointing first-round exits to six appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, resulting in four championships. As the team continues to rebuild, here is a look back at their last playoff appearance in 2016.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers
Fox News

Lightning vs Panthers Game 2 score: Ross Colton's goal in final seconds stuns Florida, NHL fans

The Tampa Bay Lightning stunned the Florida Panthers in the final seconds of their Game 2 matchup of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The game was tied in final seconds and Tampa Bay was scrambling to get control of the puck in the Panthers’ zone. Nikita Kucherov got control of it behind Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and passed it back to Ross Colton who was wide open in front of the net.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Will rehab in Denver

According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) will go to Denver "for rehab purposes," Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Krug missed the final three games of St. Louis' first-round win over Minnesota with a lower-body issue, and the fact that he's heading to Colorado to rehab his injury suggests he's likely still a ways away from returning to action. Youngster Scott Perunovich will probably continue to man the point on the Blues' No. 1 power-play unit until Krug is cleared to rejoin the lineup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Tallies ninth hold

Graveman allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth inning to record a hold Thursday against the Royals. Graveman was tasked with protecting a three-run lead. He allowed a leadoff single but induced a groundout and double play to avoid any danger. It was a bounceback effort for Graveman, as he allowed three earned runs on four hits in his previous outing. For the season, Graveman owns a 2.79 ERA with an 18:5 K:BB and nine holds across 19.1 frames.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Gets game action at spring complex

Meyers (shoulder) played designated hitter in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The game action was Meyers' first since November shoulder surgery. He still has steps to take before he's ready to return to the big-league roster, but it looks as though he could be nearing a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Remains out of lineup

Torrens isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Torrens recently had a string of six consecutive starts in which he hit .263 with two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts, but he'll now retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Cal Raleigh will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Exits with injury

Sosa was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets with an apparent leg injury, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Sosa appeared to suffer the injury when he was caught stealing during the fifth inning, and he initially remained in the contest before being replaced in the field. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury are unclear.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Playing time in question

Donovan's path toward consistent playing time is in question since the Cardinals plan to select the contract of Nolan Gorman on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Donovan drew starts in nine of the last 10 matchups and saw playing time at second base, third base and shortstop....
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy