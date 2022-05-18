ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Stalwart on defense

 2 days ago

McNabb recorded 18 points, 179 blocked shots, 154 hits and a plus-10 rating in 69 games this...

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nabs helper in win

Rantanen notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1. Rantanen helped out on a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the second period. Through five playoff contests, Rantanen is up to six assists, 10 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating, but he's yet to score a goal. He's often had a playmaking edge to his game, but his shot volume is at two per game in the playoffs, compared to 3.4 per game in the regular season, which helps to explain why he hasn't lit the lamp yet.
DENVER, CO
GOLDEN KNIGHTS CAPTAIN MARK STONE HAS SUCCESSFUL SURGERY

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Thursday that captain Mark Stone underwent a successful lumbar discectomy this week and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 regular season. "Update: Mark Stone underwent a successful lumbar discectomy with Dr. Robert Watkins, IV at Cedars Sinai Marina del...
NHL
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Registers power-play helper

MacKinnon posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues in Game 2. MacKinnon was credited with the secondary helper on a Gabriel Landeskog tally in the third period. The assist kept MacKinnon's point streak alive at six games -- he has five goals and three helpers in the playoffs, and he's yet to be kept off the scoresheet. The star center has added 40 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating while continuing to play in a top-line role.
DENVER, CO
Red Wings: Predicting Lucas Raymond’s Future Based on Rookie Season

Lucas Raymond had an incredibly impressive rookie season for the Detroit Red Wings, earning first-line minutes and scoring 57 points while leading the team’s forwards in ice time. With such a massive role on a rebuilding team that is still searching for its identity, Raymond made it clear that he will be one of the centerpieces of the team’s future.
DETROIT, MI
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 3-2 Overtime Loss to Avalanche in Game 1

In Game 1 of the second-round series between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche, the Blues fell 3-2 despite a brilliant goaltending effort from Jordan Binnington. The Avalanche threw everything at them and succeeded with a victory, but the Blues were close to stealing this one as it went to overtime.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Struggles offensively in loss

Doncic supplied 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-87 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Doncic was dominant against in the Suns in the second-round playoff matchup, but he found...
DALLAS, TX
Red Wings Draft Targets: Matthew Savoie

Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings seem to be in a position to draft a forward with the eighth overall selection. They have plenty of defensive prospects, highlighted by last year’s sixth overall pick Simon Edvinsson, and their goaltender of the future, Sebastian Cossa, is doing his thing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. With the graduation of Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno this season, the Red Wings have Jonatan Berggren as their top forward prospect, but beyond him is a list of forwards that project to be second line forwards at best. Furthermore, they lack a prospect that projects to be a top-six or even top line center at the NHL level, and that’s a hole that has persisted since Dylan Larkin graduated back in the fall of 2015.
DETROIT, MI
Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets new career high

Letang recorded 68 points this season, a new personal best, including two goals and 20 assists with the man advantage in 78 games. It was the first time since 2017-18 in which Letang played in more than 70 games, in part due to the two shortened NHL seasons. Even with his contract situation in doubt, Letang should be a top-end fantasy option heading into the 2022-23 campaign regardless of whether he is playing in Pittsburgh or somewhere else for the first time in his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Stays on bench Wednesday

Narvaez isn't starting in Wednesday's series finale versus the Braves. With the Brewers facing left-hander Max Fried, Narvaez will stay on the bench for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wild 2021-22 Player Report Card: Mats Zuccarello

He’s most known for being Kirill Kaprizov’s go-to wing partner so it was only fitting he be the second to receive his report card after Kaprizov’s. He finished the season third among Wild players for scoring and set new career-highs in both assists and points, unfortunately, he just missed out on goals, and that player was Mats Zuccarello. His career-high in goals is 26, the number he made it to this season was 24.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Swipes ninth bag

Tucker went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the Rangers. Tucker delivered an RBI single in the second inning to begin his strong performance. The rest of his production came in the eighth frame when he walked, stole third base and proceeded to score. Tucker has had a very productive month of May, but he has been particularly aggressive on the basepaths by tallying seven stolen bases in 17 starts. Overall, he has maintained a .248/.348/.459 line across 155 plate appearances.
HOUSTON, TX
Flames Recalling Valimaki Results in Concern for Tanev’s Status

As Game 1 is set to take place against their bitter rival, the Edmonton Oilers, the Calgary Flames announced that they have recalled Juuso Valimaki from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Heat do not start their third-round playoff series until Monday, which means this could simply be an insurance move by the Flames. However, some are worried there may be more to it.
NHL

