ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Caterpillar eyes energy transition as growth driver for mining business

By Bianca Flowers
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3Ivw_0fhi1cMV00

DALLAS, May 17 (Reuters) - Construction equipment maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) believes demand for critical minerals as the clean energy transition gathers pace will translate to solid returns for its mining business, CEO Jim Umpleby said in an interview on Tuesday.

The company is aiming at a global market worth about $5 trillion for energy transition infrastructure between 2021 and 2040, Umpleby said.

"Mining capital expenditures have been relatively subdued over the last few years and we believe that will increase," he told Reuters after the company's investor day meetings.

Executives reaffirmed the heavy machinery giant's machinery, energy and transportation services annual revenue targets of $28 billion by 2026.

Increased demand of minerals will expand the total addressable marketing in renewables, Umpleby said. "That requires more mining equipment, which gives us an opportunity," he said.

Capital expenditures for mining in 2022 have already surpassed those of the previous seven years and the trend is expected to continue, with companies reinvesting in their fleets to replace aging equipment to step up operations.

Caterpillar's overall cash flow for capex spending increased to $346 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $252 million in the same quarter last year, with the company allocating investments towards scaling tech, artificial intelligence and environment, sustainability and governance services.

On Tuesday the company's board approved a new stock repurchase of $15 billion. Shares rose 2.1% on the news.

(This story refiles to correct capex period in paragraph seven to quarterly and capex expenditures increase in paragraph six)

Reporting by Bianca Flowers; Editing by Bradley Perrett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

State of small trucking

SmartHop CEO and co-founder Guillermo Garcia shares the results of his company’s report on ‘The State of Independent Truckers and Small Fleets.”. Tom Zeis, Partner at Port X Logistics shares how drayage has now become an integral part of the supply chain and how tech is being used to fix a broken system.
ROGERS, AR
Reuters

Toyota taps wells to beat water supply disruption in central Japan

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is using well water at its factories to avoid the impact of an industrial water supply disruption in central Japan, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. A leakage at a water facility in the Aichi prefecture has disrupted industrial water supply, affecting...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Transition#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Green Energy#Caterpillar Inc Lrb
Reason.com

How a Tiny Solar Company in California Might Convince Biden To Sabotage America's Whole Solar Industry

A tiny solar panel manufacturing firm with outsized political clout is poised to wreak havoc on the entire American solar energy industry. And the White House, which at least theoretically supports expanding America's green energy industries, might just go along with the madness. It's a tricky situation for President Joe Biden to navigate, one that requires choosing between two of his top policy priorities: industrial protectionism and combatting climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ZDNet

Amazon invests in robots to work alongside humans

One of my favorite robots of the last few years is named Cassie. Little more than a pair of bipedal robotic legs, the robot was designed as a robust R&D tool for ground mobility applications. It's a cool robot, and it's a great illustration of a company developing baseline technology readymade for useful iteration.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
Interesting Engineering

The largest zero-emission vehicle runs on a massive 2-MW hydrogen powerplant

The world's largest zero-emission haul truck, the nuGen, was recently revealed to the world by mining giant Anglo American. The enormous hydrogen fuel cell and lithium-ion battery powerplant that powers the truck was designed and developed by First Mode, a creative engineering company based in Seattle, whose mission is to help the world transition to cleaner solutions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil falls 2.5% as U.S. refiners ramp up output, equities retreat

HOUSTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell 2.5% on Wednesday, reversing early gains as traders grew less worried about a supply crunch after government data showed U.S. refiners ramped up output, and as crude futures followed Wall Street lower. Brent crude futures for July settled down $2.82, or 2.5%,...
TRAFFIC
Fast Company

Growth loop: How to achieve self-sustaining compound product growth

I want to introduce the topic of growth loops by using the following scenario, which was originally presented by growth and acquisition expert and founder and CEO of Reforge, Brian Balfour. Imagine you’re charged with an investment decision to promote the growth of your product or service. There are two...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why dLocal Stock Exploded Higher on Wednesday

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of dLocal Limited (DLO 6.71%)...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy