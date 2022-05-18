Local senior facilities compete in virtual "Jeopardy!" competition

DENVER — You're never too old to get a little competitive.

That's been the case for Carillon at Belleview Station and Village of Belmar, two senior care facilities that have been competing in virtual matches in the style of "Jeopardy!"

The staff at each facility create online game boards, and then the two communities partake in a showdown over Zoom. They plan to do it in-person at some point, but growing COVID-19 numbers have prevented the facilities from taking that next step.

Now, the winning facility gets an ice cream party, which is pretty cool, but the social aspect has been paramount for many of the residents. As you can imagine, it can be hard for 25 people to agree on an answer, but the ability to get to know each other trumps that pressure.

"It's absolutely wonderful because you get wonderful feedback from all the other people," said Renee Diltz, 82. "I know there are a lot of people here who have had exciting, challenging careers, and you get to find out about them. It's fun."

In the above video, you can hear more from the residents on this experience (including the trash talk), and learn some of the questions/categories the staff have chosen.