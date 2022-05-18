Proctor softball stays undefeated with another dominating victory

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - In a battle of Twin Ports area softball powerhouses, Superior shut out Proctor. Both sides went with their junior ace pitchers in the circle, Maddy Walsh for the Rails and Haley Zembo for the Spartans. Superior played with the lead to open the game via...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - Rain or shine the Duluth FC Bluegreens took the pitch on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twin Stars. Duluth FC in just their second home game of the season, but with an undefeated record. In the 24th minute it was UW-Superior’s leading scorer who got...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - The Duluth girls lacrosse team earned another win over Proctor/Hermantown on Tuesday night. Despite trailing 4-1 early, the Wolfpack rallied to tie the game 4-4 and eventually claim a 12-9 win over the Stealth. It’s their second win over the Stealth, completing the season sweep.
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Just under a month ahead of Grandma’s Marathon, many of their races are sold out. As they return to full capacity for the first time since 2019, the full marathon and 5K races are completely sold out. The full marathon only has around 75 spots left, as they also near capacity.
Calling all holiday movie lovers, this could be a fun opportunity for you. A Christmas movie will be filming in Duluth beginning later this month - and you could be in it!. Lately, there have been a bunch of projects that have filmed in Duluth and surrounding areas. For example, a comedy television pilot recently wrapped filming in Chisholm. The show only filmed one episode but the town provided the perfect backdrop needed for the show!
Arrowhead Region- A large group of Northland organizations is coming together to sponsor a SCRUBS Camp for area students this summer. SCRUBS Camp is a two-day experience for students in grades 9-12 that teaches them about all different types of health care professions. Covered professions include mental health, surgical technician, mortuary science and more. The camp will be held at Hibbing Community College in August. There are a limited number of spots, but the camp will be free thanks to a local grant!
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A new warship will be commissioned in Duluth this weekend.
The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a Freedom-class combat ship built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was launched and christened in June 2019.
The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a state-of-the-art ship, designed for speed and shallow water near shore combat.
“Using a shallow jet ski allows us significant maneuverability in the littorals and give us the advantage in that area that most ships with deep drafts do not have,” said Alfonza White, the Milwaukee-born commander of the ship.
He and his crew of 140 are proud to work onboard a ship...
Flood Warnings will cover parts of Minnesota until further notice according to the National Weather Service Office in Duluth. Thursday night’s chance for more showers and thunderstorms is 70%. Most severe storms should stay south of our region but please remain vigilant in case they do try to track north. The rain should go away on Friday for most zones but a 50% chance of showers will linger near the Canadian border. Rain totals by early Friday morning may run another .25 to .75 of an inch. The weekend coming up should be cool, partially sunny and dry.
About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country Power and Xcel Energy...
Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: A lot like yesterday, the first part of our Thursday is spent dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. As we head through the afternoon and evening, the threat of showers and storms returns to the Northland. As we head into the evening hours, there will be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms have the potential to be strong or severe, especially across our far southern counties and to the south of the Twin Ports. Highs climb into the 50s by the lake and 60s further inland. Showers continue through the overnight hours as temperatures fall back into the 40s.
The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
Flood Warning for Borderland, the Cloquet River and the Aitkin area will continue until at least Wednesday noon. There is a chance it will be extended and or expanded as rain chances will arrive Wednesday and run through next Saturday. Shower and thunderstorms are especially likely Thursday and Friday. Some could become severe and heavy rain is possible. That is good news for Wisconsin and Michigan where the fire danger is high but bad news for Minnesota where the flood danger is high. Calmer conditions should be with us all by Sunday, though.
Originally published May 16
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth Monday morning.
The Navy will commission the Freedom-class littoral combat ship this Saturday.
In 2019, the Navy christened and launched the ship into Wisconsin’s Menominee River.
Once commissioned, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will operate mostly near shore, doing things like clearing mines or tracking down small ships or submarines.
The inside of these ships is 40% open, so they can be reconfigured in a number of ways to support a variety of missions.
This is the second ship named Minneapolis-St. Paul. The first was a Los Angeles-class attack submarine that served from 1984 to 2008.
Two other ships have been named for just Minneapolis and two for St. Paul.
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Any leftover rain showers should begin to clear as we head through the morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overhead. There is the possibility of a stray shower throughout the day, but most should stay dry. Temperatures climb into the upper 50 and lower 60s for daytime highs before a cold front knocks down temperatures as we head through the later afternoon hours into the evening. Through the overnight hours, mostly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Some low-lying inland locations away from the lake could see a frost, so be sure to bring in or cover up any susceptible plants. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northern Minnesota.
Cloquet, MN- Time to think about motorcycle safety. In Cloquet, the Christian Motorcycle Association Aurora Knights will be sponsoring a Biker Awareness event this Saturday, May 21. The community is welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be brats for sale to eat. The event is in the parking lot close to the Premiere Theater.
Iron Range- An annual program is returning this summer. On June 6, the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota will once again host its summer meal program called Meet Up and Chow Down. The program provides free lunches to all children up to 18 years old. Volunteers and United Way staff will pass out meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at eight locations across, Chisholm, Hibbing, Mountain Iron, Nashwauk and Virginia. The exact locations are:
DULUTH, Minn.- Today is the first day for candidates to submit their affidavit for candidacy to run for federal, state and local offices in Minnesota. Duluth city council president Arik Forsman is submitting his candidacy to represent House district 8B in the Minnesota state legislature. Right now, he is one of three DFL candidates running for the seat, alongside Breanna Ellison and Alicia Kozlowski.
Comments / 0