Proctor softball stays undefeated with another dominating victory

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: A lot like yesterday, the first part of our Thursday is spent dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. As we head through the afternoon and evening, the threat of showers and storms returns to the Northland. As we head into the evening hours, there will be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms have the potential to be strong or severe, especially across our far southern counties and to the south of the Twin Ports. Highs climb into the 50s by the lake and 60s further inland. Showers continue through the overnight hours as temperatures fall back into the 40s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO