GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bill that would guarantee collective bargaining rights for approximately 38,000 county employees is headed for Governor Polis’s desk, but Mesa County Commissioners worry that the bill could be harmful for the county on the whole. The bill would allow employees to band together in order to negotiate aspects of their employment, such as caseloads, safety protocols, benefits, and wages. In addition, workers would be protected from being fired for participating in collective bargaining.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO