James May leads in Republican race for 118th district

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some candidates are running for state office in newly drawn districts after the state supreme court approved its redistricting.

The 118th district is one of them and James May is one of four candidates. It’s too early to tell but James May is leading this race as it stands right now, but things can change.

Republican and former US Army Officer James May is looking to take another crack at a PA state house race.

He is running for the newly drawn 118th district which includes parts of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

In 2020 May narrowly lost against democrat Bridget Kosierowski in the 114th district. There are one other republican and two democrats running in the 118th district race.

James May feels confident this time around learning from his last race and building his support base in his campaign.

He said he is running on the same principles he did two years ago fix the roads, help the veterans and fight for freedom

“They’re a good chance I might be up in the lead tonight when we go to bed but from what I hear Luzerne County has a whole lot of mail-in ballots that are sitting that won’t be counted until Wednesday,” stated May.

James May’s campaign is closely watching this race many things could change but they remain optimistic.

