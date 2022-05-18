ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Herb Garden Window Box at Lancaster Greenhouse

visitfairfieldcounty.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit Lancaster Greenhouse & Nursery on...

visitfairfieldcounty.org

Comments / 0

Related
Saurabh

These are the best Korean Barbecue restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is the melting point of cultures from all around the world. These cultures add richness to practically every aspect of life, including the food scene. Every other street and its intersections in Los Angeles County may give you a distinct type of cuisine, some of which you may have never tasted before.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Lancaster, CA
Lifestyle
City
Lancaster, CA
CBS LA

Mercedes Benz suspected in Orange County vehicle burglaries outfitted with license plate flipper, gas-siphoning device

Irvine police say vehicle believed to be connected to a number of car burglaries in Orange County was like something out of an international spy movie.Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, both of Garden Grove were arrested Tuesday morning after an alert resident saw them in the parking garage of 2100 Scholarship. Police say the resident recognized them and their white 2008 Mercedes Benz C300 with white custom rims as the vehicle identified in connection with several vehicle burglaries a week prior.Inside the vehicle, Irvine police say the officers found burglary tools, evidence of identity theft, and stolen property...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Gift cards worth $20,000 stolen from Sam's Club locations across SoCal

CORONA, Calif. - The search for three suspects in connection with the theft of $20,000 worth of Sam's Club gift cards across Southern California. According to police, video footage appears to show a male suspect stealing a woman's wallet at an Albertson's off Ontario on May 13. That same day,...
CORONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Window#Herb Garden Window Box
welikela.com

Things to Do This Weekend in L.A. [5-20-2022 to 5-22-2022]

The official start of summer is one month away, but the options for local to-dos are multiplying, and this weekend’s list is one of our biggest so far this year. From May 20-22 in Los Angeles, check out a Late Night at Skirball, a new immersive forest experience, a kite festival at L.A. Historic State Park, a Getty 25 festival in Lincoln Heights, Museums of the Arroyo Day, the LA IPA Fest, an Off the 405 concert, Taco Madness at Santa Anita, and more. Hope you find something in today’s rundown that tickles your fancy. And enjoy your weekend!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cops at right place at right time snag thief in Beverly Hills

A pair of Beverly Hills motorcycle cops were at the right place at the right time to nab a suspected thief Wednesday afternoon. Video shared with KTLA showed the officers near the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Brighton Way when a person running with a large bag on their side begins to cross their paths. […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
LATACO

O.G. Highland Park’s Eunisses Hernandez Has a Plan to Stop Gentrification In CD 1

Eunisses Hernandez was born and raised in Highland Park and saw her neighborhood change and her neighbors displaced. “When growing up here in Highland Park, I’ve seen gentrification take hold, and I’ve seen it impact my loved ones, neighbors, and small businesses. It happened really fast. The community tried to organize around it and against it, but we just saw whole apartments bought up, people displaced,” Hernandez tells L.A. TACO. Hernandez is running to represent City Council District one which encompasses 22 different Los Angeles neighborhoods, including MacArthur Park, Chinatown, Echo Park, Glassell Park, Pico-Union, and parts of Highland Park. District 1 also includes the famous Salvadoran Corridor, whose 50 vendors were recently removed by incumbent councilmember Gil Cedillo’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Santa Clarita Radio

Over 3,600 Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage

Over 3,600 customers are impacted in Newhall and Stevenson Ranch due to a power outage Thursday. The power outage began around 5:45 a.m. impacting Valencia Newhall and parts of Stevenson Ranch, said Ron Gales, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Initially 3,665 customers were without power, Gales said. The...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Keeping it in the Family: Sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones Open Inglewood’s First Wine Bar

Pictured: (L-R) LeAnn and Leslie Jones | Photo credit:Keith Forest Photography. What do you do when you see your hometown change at such a rapid rate before your eyes? Do you decide to move away? Fight back? Or do you decide to positively affect the ever-changing landscape? This stream of questions has become an everyday occurrence for many across the United States who have seen their hometowns subjected to gentrification. With gentrification, we often see displacement, but there are many opportunities for new small businesses to open, often in the food and beverage and hospitality industries.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Diamond Bar home-invasion robbery leaves resident injured

Authorities are searching for a pair of home-invasion robbers who left a resident injured in Diamond Bar Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a burglary call around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 23900 block of Sunset Crossing, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed. Two intruders, described as males, entered the home and […]
DIAMOND BAR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy