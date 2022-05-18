ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, GA

Video shows train smashing into car moments after driver escapes

WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTOhu_0fhi03iE00

DULUTH, Ga. — An Atlanta driver was able to jump out of her stalled car moments before it was smashed by a train on Friday.

Police said the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday night at the crossing in Duluth, Georgia, according to WSB-TV.

The driver told officers she was unfamiliar with the area and accidentally turned right onto the train tracks. Her car got stuck.

Harrowing video shows the stranded driver seemingly not sure what to do and returning to the car to get items out.

Moments after she walks away from her car, the train plows directly into the car, sending it spinning.

The woman was not injured.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Mother and children hit by car, youngest child ejected from stroller in Atlanta airport pedestrian accident

A mother and her children were hit by a car at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport where officials say the youngest of the children was ejected from the stroller on impact. This accident has stirred up conversation from Atlanta city officials as they discussed solutions with Atlanta police to ensure the safety of pedestrians and flow of airport traffic.
ATLANTA, GA
Bossip

Atlanta man killed by police after shooting in Buckhead Fogo de Chao

Violence erupted in Atlanta yesterday inside of a popular Buckhead restaurant and the results left one man dead and a family in intense grief. Police Killed Man Who Fired Shots Inside Buckhead Restaurant. According to Fox5Atlanta, the parents of 22-year-old Nygil Cullins, Quiten and Mya Cullins, were desperately trying to...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, GA
Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Duluth, GA
Duluth, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Buford, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Black Man Killed by Police at Atlanta Restaurant

The investigation continues at popular restaurant Fogo de Chao in Buckhead, after police shot and killed 22-year-old Nygil Cullins on Wednesday night. Atlanta police responded to a disturbance call at the Brazilian restaurant when they encountered Cullins whose behavior was described “unruly” and was tased with a stun gun.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Video released of shooting that killed 22-year-old in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Smyrna Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who killed 22-year-old Michael Ezzard, Jr. on Monday evening. “He should be considered armed and dangerous. Don’t approach. Call 911,” said Lieutenant Louis Defense III, spokesperson for the Smyrna Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Tracks#Traffic Accident#Wsb Tv#Duluth Police Department#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Auto body owner arrested, accused of taking customers' money

MARIETTA, Ga. - Auto Innovations auto body shop sat prominently on Canton Road in Marietta for a long time, then it disappeared. Cobb County Police started getting deluged with complaints about missing vehicles. But the shop owner was in court this week for missing money. Brittany Pedigo's truck missed a...
MARIETTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

TRAFFIC | I-20 reopens after wreck involving 3-wheel motorcycle

ATLANTA — UDPATE: The interstate has reopened. A wreck closed several lanes Wednesday morning on Interstate 20 in both directions in east Atlanta. The wreck occurred near Moreland Avenue and appeared to involve an overturned three-wheel motorcycle. Only the two left lanes were getting by. It wasn't immediately clear...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

17 arrested during second leg of DeKalb County's Operation Family 2022

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has been targeting those with outstanding warrants on domestic violence charges. It is part of the second leg of Operation Family 2022. Deputies said they made 17 arrested and cleared 25 warrants from the past few days. Their focus was mostly in Lithonia, Decatur, and Stone Mountain.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man wounded in shooting at Buckhead gas station

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for three men inside a white vehicle who sped away from a shooting early Thursday morning. Officers tell FOX 5 the shooting happened before 2 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on Piedmont Road. According to investigators, someone in a white vehicle shot a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kennesaw home invasion caught on camera

Masked criminals stormed a home after using a Taser on the person who opened the door. The home is used as an Airbnb and the family staying there had no idea what the incident was all about.
KENNESAW, GA
iheart.com

Shooting at Fogo de Chão in Buckhead Leaves One Person Dead

A shooting inside popular Buckhead Atlanta steakhouse leaves one person dead and another injured. The shooting took place around 7pm at Fogo de Chão on Piedmont Road. Police say an officer responded to an unruly customer tried to tase the man, who was a former employee of the restaurant. The man then tried to run, grabbed his own gun and shot the security guard.
ATLANTA, GA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
67K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy