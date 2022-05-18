Man in stable condition after motorcycle vs SUV crash, safety tips for drivers

A four-year-old Louisiana girl has died of alcohol poisoning after her grandmother forced her to drink an entire bottle of whiskey while her mother watched. The girl's blood-alcohol level was .680, more than 8 times the legal limit for an adult to drive. WVLA reports.April 23, 2022.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
A man is in critical condition after jumping from a three-story house in an attempt to get away from police who were searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident in central California. 38-year-old Shawn Ginder was arrested by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office late Friday after jumping out of the three-story house in […]
