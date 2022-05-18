ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLC International Airport to add another international nonstop flight

By MARK JONES
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City International Airport is about to add another nonstop international flight for travelers to take advantage of. Beginning Monday, Eurowings Discover will begin nonstop service between Salt Lake City and Frankfurt, Germany. The first flight from...

