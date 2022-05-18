SLC International Airport to add another international nonstop flight

At the end of 2021, all eyes were still on Austin as the city in America where everyone wanted to move. In fact, the market there was so hot that one homeowner’s house value jumped $100,000 in less than a year. But these days, at least when it comes to young, first-time buyers, moving out West is more appealing than settling down in the Lone Star State. According to the latest data from Lending Tree, Gen-Zers (those born between 1997 and 2012) are in favor of putting down roots in Salt Lake City. The news shouldn’t come as a total shock, as just this past December, Realtor.com’s team of forecasters predicted it would be the most popular place to buy a home this year, thanks to its scenic biking and hiking trails and easy access to outdoor recreation.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO