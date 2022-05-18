ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder City Council OKs budget adjustment

By Deborah Swearingen
Colorado Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder City Council on Tuesday agreed to adjust the city’s 2022 budget by about $37 million. The modification, supported unanimously by the Council, is routine. Boulder typically OKs two such adjustments a year and occasionally more, particularly when there are extenuating circumstances or unexpected revenue such as the federal coronavirus relief...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Daily

Boulder County Commissioners reject camping ban

The Boulder County Commissioners rejected an ordinance that would have made it illegal for people to park RVs, camp or otherwise live on county-owned land, including streets. After a Thursday morning public hearing, the County Commission denied the ordinance in a 2-0 vote — at least for now. The...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Longmont, Boulder nonprofits break down stigmas of homelessness

When it comes to homelessness, Alice Sueltenfuss wants any idea out there to be shared with city, state and county representatives. Sueltenfuss, the executive director of the nonprofit Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement, was one of four panelists to talk Thursday night about The Face of Homelessness. “Every possible solution, let’s...
LONGMONT, CO
Colorado Daily

Unable to hire enough lifeguards, Boulder Parks and Rec reducing services

Boulder Parks and Recreation has officially decided to reduce services this summer due to staffing constraints. According to a news release from the city, Spruce Pool will remain closed for the summer because Parks and Rec was able to hire only 90 of the 140 lifeguards needed to fully operate both Spruce Pool and Scott Carpenter Pool.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Colorado Daily

New PE venture led by commercial real estate vets buys Boulder portfolio

Good Investment Partners LLC, a new Denver-based private equity firm led by local commercial real estate veterans, has made a splash with the acquisition of a six-building portfolio in Boulder. The company bought the 13-acre, 184,462-square-foot portfolio made up of Class B flex, industrial and office spaces from Westside Investment...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder launches campaign promoting natural climate solutions

Boulder and dozens of community partners have launched a natural climate solutions campaign called Cool Boulder. At the heart of it all, Cool Boulder is centered on the idea that “finding ways to increase our ability to reduce heat, reduce fire, increase stormwater absorption all are really guided in some part by the health and vitality of the living systems around us,” Natural Climate Solutions Policy Advisor Brett KenCairn said.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

New 983 Area Code Takes Effect In 1 Month For Denver Metro Area

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – Look out, there’s a new area code in town. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission says 983 will be joining 303 and 720 starting in exactly one month (on June 17, 2022). The new area code will cover Denver and surrounding cities including Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Englewood, Lakewood, Littleton, Thornton and Westminster. Those with existing phone numbers using the 303 or 720 area codes will not change. (credit: CBS) The new area code only applies to those getting a new number or phone line. The PUC shared the following facts about the 983 area code change: Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay. What is a local call now will remain a local call. Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls. Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community. Find more information about the change on the Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s website.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Assistance#Boulder City Council#A Homeless Respite Center#Unhoused
Colorado Daily

Boulder Valley, NoCo hotels filling as weather warms

As weather warms and travelers begin venturing out of their COVID-19 cocoons, hotels in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado are filling again. The statewide hotel occupancy rate in April was 61.7%, according to information provided by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, up from just 45.2% during the same month last year.
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Neighbors Say Number Thirty Eight Already Violating Noise Rules

On May 5, the City of Denver's top licensing official ruled that Number Thirty Eight could keep its cabaret license, albeit with noise restrictions. But neighbors of the RiNo music venue have filed a claim with the city, saying that Number Thirty Eight has already started violating those restrictions. "Less...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Photos: Colorado’s High Park Fire Grows To Nearly 1,600 Acres

A wildfire in south-central Colorado has grown to nearly 1,600 acres, but containment is increasing. The High Park Fire, which started Thursday, May 12, continues to burn in Teller County, about 5 1/2 miles west of Cripple Creek. The Teller County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders and notices for several residential areas near the fire. The fire is approximately 25 miles north of the Canon City wild horse holding facility, but officials say the horses are not being threatened.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

New Concealed Carry Law in Denver Colorado Angers Gun Owners

Gun owners in Denver, Colorado are fighting a losing battle for their right to carry firearms in the city. A new city ordinance in Denver, Colorado was recently signed by Mayor Michael B. Hancock that prohibits gun owners from carrying concealed firearms in city parks, and city-owned or leased buildings.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Stand aside, 303 and 720: Denver's new area code is here

DENVER — For the first time in more than 20 years, Colorado is getting a new area code. Starting on June 17, 2022, telephone customers in the Denver metro will see new area code: 983. Customers in the 303/720 area code region who request new service, an additional line...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Shelf life: Sports columnist Rick Reilly to discuss ‘So Help Me Golf,’ Longmont book sale and more

Longmont Book Club will discuss “A Death in the Family” by James Agee at 10:30 a.m. May 21 at Barbed Wire Books; meetup.com/thelongmontbookclub. Author Andrea Wang will discuss “Luli and the Language of Tea” at 3 p.m. May 21 at Longmont Public Library. Illustrator Hyewon Yum will join virtually; Registration required at twjbookshop.com.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy