Augusta, GA

Sit-down with Fernando Bunch after winning NBA Featherweight title

By Colin Cody
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – FULL INTERVIEW: Augusta native wins NBA Featherweight title belt after defeating Juan Carlos Pena with second round knockout.

Bunch sits down with WJBF sport anchor Colin Cody following his victory.

