Sit-down with Fernando Bunch after winning NBA Featherweight title

Vibes and Vines Jazz Lounge opens their doors in Beech Island. Last week, they held their grand opening. Owners, Darnell Holston and Tongi Bartlett felt the CSRA needed something like this, Bartlett says, “We both live in South Carolina so we wanted to try to stay in South Carolina, keep the revenue here, give us something to do on this side of the river instead of everyone having to go to the other side of the river.”

BEECH ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO