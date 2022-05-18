Sit-down with Fernando Bunch after winning NBA Featherweight title
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – FULL INTERVIEW: Augusta native wins NBA Featherweight title belt after defeating Juan Carlos Pena with second round knockout.
Bunch sits down with WJBF sport anchor Colin Cody following his victory.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0