ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs shut out Pirates for 2nd straight night, 7-0

By MATT CARLSON - Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJ01i_0fhhzYg500

CHICAGO (AP) – Keegan Thompson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Chicago Cubs shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates for the second straight game, a 7-0 win that extended their winning streak to a season-best four.

Jonathan Villar hit a go-ahead, solo homer in the third and added an RBI single.

Reds score on base-loaded walk in 10th, edge Guardians

Pittsburgh has not scored since the eighth inning Sunday when the Pirates beat Cincinnati 1-0 despite not getting any hits.

The Pirates had five hits Tuesday and have just nine in three games, dropping their batting average to .223.

The shutout was the fifth against Pittsburgh this season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Cubs place Heyward on IL with no designation, recall Hughes

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the injured list with no designation and selected left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Manager David Ross said Heyward is “doing OK” and added “he had some real stuff” that included body aches and hydration...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Reuters

Jack Suwinski's homer propels Pirates past Cubs

EditorsNote: added wording in 7th graf for clarity. Jack Suwinski clubbed a tiebreaking homer in his hometown during the fifth inning, and the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates generated enough offense to post a needed 3-2 victory over the surging Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Michael Chavis had three hits with an...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' Ildemaro Vargas sitting Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Ildemaro Vargas is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Wil Crowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Andrelton Simmons is replacing Vargas at shortstop and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Simmons for 8.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,100 salary.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Chicago Cubs#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Reds#Guardians Pittsburgh#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

High bond set for man accused of Walmart attack

The man accused of assaulting two women at the Bazetta Walmart appeared in court Wednesday. Prosecutors said the man now facing charges in connection to the ordeal was on parole for an aggravated robbery case and was also convicted of gun charges in North Carolina.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
WKBN

WKBN

30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy