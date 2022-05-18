ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOUND: CBI issues endangered missing alert for two children

By Sydney Isenberg
 5 days ago
UPDATE | 8:45 a.m. May 18 — The two children were found and are safe, according to the Thornton Police Department.
DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for two children Tuesday evening.

Gabriel Rensch, Sr., 33, violated current court orders and took Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch, 6, and Gabriel Rensch, Jr., 3, according to CBI.

They were last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the Stapleton-area of Denver. Rensch, Sr. may have taken the children to the Laramie, Wyoming area, CBI said in the alert.

According to CBI, Rensch, Sr. has recently been known to take the children hiking and/or camping.

Ellie is 3 feet 7 inches tall, 35 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Gabriel is 3 feet 3 inches tall, 31 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rensch, Sr. is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a blue 2008 Honda CRV. The car could have either Colorado license plate QNG747 or Wyoming license playe 5-34826,

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.

Related
CBS Denver

Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders have arrived Sunday at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in north Broomfield. Two people aboard the plane have been declared deceased, per a fire department spokesperson. (credit: CBS) Sara Farris of North Metro Fire Rescue District told CBS4 that the plane did not hit any homes and there are no reports of injuries from residents in the area. Police and fire on scene of a single engine plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, near Lowell Blvd and Las Brisas Drive. @NMFirePIO on scene and will provide updates. Please avoid the...
BROOMFIELD, CO
1310kfka.com

Man killed in crash in Loveland

A North Carolina man is killed in a crash in Loveland. It happened at Lincoln Avenue and 42nd Street Southeast Friday morning. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports police say a pick-up truck veered off the roadway, went over the median and crashed into another pick-up truck that was stopped at a redlight. The driver who was stopped at the redlight was taken to the hospital, where he died. It’s unclear whether the other driver will face charges. For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Three People Taken To Hospital After Gunfight In Aurora Parking Lot

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Three people suffered serious injuries during a shooting that took place in an Aurora parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department. The shooting was the result of a dispute at the Park Place at Expo Apartments located at 10623 East Exposition Avenue. (credit: CBS) All three people are expected to survive their shooting injuries, APD stated in a Twitter message. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being determined. Suspect descriptions are still being obtained. Anyone that witnessed this incident, or has information, can call 303.627.3100 or contact Crime Stoppers. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 22, 2022 One of those people was taken from the scene in an ambulance, per APD. The others drove themselves or were driven to hospitals. (credit: CBS)   (credit: CBS)
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

2 children reported missing in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders." Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen...
THORNTON, CO
rockydailynews.com

2 Kids Found Safe After Being Unlawfully Taken – CBS Denver

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators say for two young children out of Thornton are back home safe after they were both taken by a man in violation of his court orders. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an Endangered Missing Alert was activated by Thornton Police Department for 6-year-old Elizabeth “Ellie” Rensch and 3-year-old Gabriel Rensch Jr, who were both last seen in the Stapleton area of Denver around 4 p.m. May 14.
THORNTON, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

