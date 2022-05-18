FOUND: CBI issues endangered missing alert for two children

UPDATE | 8:45 a.m. May 18 — The two children were found and are safe, according to the Thornton Police Department.

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for two children Tuesday evening.

Gabriel Rensch, Sr., 33, violated current court orders and took Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch, 6, and Gabriel Rensch, Jr., 3, according to CBI.

They were last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the Stapleton-area of Denver. Rensch, Sr. may have taken the children to the Laramie, Wyoming area, CBI said in the alert.

According to CBI, Rensch, Sr. has recently been known to take the children hiking and/or camping.

Ellie is 3 feet 7 inches tall, 35 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Gabriel is 3 feet 3 inches tall, 31 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rensch, Sr. is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a blue 2008 Honda CRV. The car could have either Colorado license plate QNG747 or Wyoming license playe 5-34826,

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.