CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened back in 2013. Police said on May 11, 2013, just before 1:00 a.m. officers responded to the 5300 block of Pembroke Street for the report of shots fired. Once on scene,...

CHESTERFIELD, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO