Kansas City, MO

KU’s Jalen Wilson called up to NBA Draft Combine

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Another Jayhawk is headed to the NBA Draft Combine.

Kansas’ Jalen Wilson will be joining his teammates Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun at the NBA Draft Combine after an impressive performance at G League Elite Camp.

Wilson shot 7/11 for 3 in two games at the camp. Only seven players were called up to the combine.

Wilson has been projected as a second round pick by some analysts while Agbaji and Braun are looked at to go in the first round of the NBA Draft.

The 6’8 forward was an underrated key piece in the Jayhawks’ national title run and averaged 11 points and seven rebounds a game while shooting 46% from the floor.

The combine begins on May 16.

LAWRENCE, KS
