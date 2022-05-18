ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Unity Park crews prepare for big grand opening

By Asia Wilson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zj7Sg_0fhhxzO000

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville’s Unity Park will open on Thursday, and major preparations are happening now to get things ready.

“The last couple of days we’ve been putting in finishing touches. Really just kind of get ready for the general public to be here. So, just kind make sure things are safe for the public, as well as touching up, pressure washing all the sidewalks, making everything clean,” said Ben Rotherham, Site Superintendent for Harper General Contractors.

One family said they are happy about the park’s opening.

“We are really excited. We will be here on Thursday to help the grand opening,” said resident Lyndsey Grimes.

“After school, it’s such an easy walk. We can come here ride our bikes,” Grimes said.

“Well, we also live in the community, so it is really important and it’s somewhere hopefully everybody feels welcome and they can come and connect and forged new friendships,” she said.

Rotherham said roughly 50 of the 60 acres will open this Thursday.

“So on Thursday, kind of the big thing that’s going to be opened up is this north side. So, we have three bridges that will be all open to the public. We will open up the Auro bridge on Thursday as well,” said Rotherham.

“All four playgrounds will be open, including the splash pad,” Rotherham said. “So everything on the north side of the river will be open. Everything on the south side outside the baseball field area, will be open to the public.”

Pastor Stacey Mills, of Mountain View Baptist Church, will emcee the event. He said he’s excited about the future.

“After a century of planning and dreaming, we stand in something that’s come into fruition. It stands to be a bridge builder for our communities. Establish sense of belonging for people from all ages to all demographics in our community,” said Mills. “This really does speak of a serene moment for our city to reflect and to think about the future – what can be.”

“I think the Reverend Holloway was one of those who petitioned the city government in the early 1900’s to suggest that this side of town needed something for recreation – for open peaceful mediation, where kids can play safely,” Pastor Mills said.

“I mean today, the energy that’s in this park with getting it ready, but then on Thursday, that energy will be times 10,” Mills said.

Pastor Mills said churches have formed a West End Community Choir to participate in Thursday’s grand opening. The city’s spokesperson confirmed Mayor Knox White requested the churches in the area to partake in the events.

“So you’re going to find an ecumenical multi-ethnic, multi-racial choir singing about this beginning, and quite frankly I’m honored to be a part of this process,” Mills said. “And to be able the table to hold people accountable for the promises that have been made for this community.”

Some said the park’s name alone, has a good meaning.

“I think it really does symbolize an opportunity to live up to the promises that America has given to its citizens,” Mills said. “And of course the black demographic has suffered tremendously with the lack of the promise being delivered on, and this gives a space for reflection, but also creates opportunity for pressing forward–digging in. This side of town is historic.”

“The Southernside community welcomes this new park and infuses new life, and we hope that everybody will see this as an opportunity to come together,” Mills said. “For me, I think it really signals belonging–thinking about who belongs.”

“I personally live up the road, over in the village, and I think the community as a whole is just really excited about it. It’s a park that anyone can play in. It’s a park that’s open to whatever you’re doing,” Rotherham said.

Representatives said Mayor White and Auro Hotels President and CEO DJ Rama will take the first steps across the Auro Bridge, which is Unity Park’s largest bridge spanning the Reedy River near the center point of the park, on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The park’s grand opening is set for Thursday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

CHECK IT OUT: Aerial view of Greenville's new Unity Park

Highlighting what's happening in our area this weekend including Brew in the Zoo in Greenville, Fair at Heritage Park in Simpsonville and Tabernacle Baptist Church's 150th anniversary. |. Highlighting what's happening in our area this weekend including the NAMI walk for mental health,. A Bright White Smile with Love Your...
greenvillejournal.com

Sealevel Systems gives $250,000 toward E.B. Holloway Trail

Sealevel Systems joins a list of businesses donating funds to Unity Park with a $250,000 gift to honor E.B. Holloway, a 20th century Black community leader. Holloway was a public school teacher who later became Greenville’s first Black mail carrier. He was a vocal proponent of having a park where Black children could play after a minor league baseball stadium took up much of Mayberry Park in 1938. During segregation, Mayberry Park was the only park available to the Black community.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Verdae Master Plan update: A new vision for Laurens Road

It’s not often that a charitable organization gets the chance to reimagine a major corridor in one of the fastest-growing cities in the South. But that’s exactly what’s happening here in Greenville. The 90-acre project from Verdae Development and Hollingsworth Funds aims to reimagine what the Laurens...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Letter to the editor: Call a timeout on the $11 million Unity Park tower

While I’m a big fan of Unity Park, I have serious reservations and concerns about the proposed 124-foot tall tower at the park. The original plan was to cover the entire cost of the tower (now estimated at $11 million) through private donations. The fundraising campaign, however, has raised only about $2.3 million to date. So now the city is considering paying for at least half of the cost and maybe even more, depending on the outcome of the upcoming City Council meeting on May 23.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Unity Park#Sc
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The Southern Bank to open HQ in 3,800-square-foot Spartanburg facility

The Southern Bank purchased a 3,800-square-foot property in Spartanburg for an undisclosed sum, the financial institution announced May 19. The property, which is located at 468 E. Main St., will undergo renovations in August, including adding a new exterior façade to the building and creating:. Offices. Meeting spaces. Safekeeping...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Pebbles the world's oldest dog

Greenville held the grand opening for the new 60-acre Unity Park on Thursday morning. Highlighting what's happening in our area this weekend including the NAMI walk for mental health,. A Bright White Smile with Love Your Teeth. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Angie Bruse talks about how a smile affects...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson turning eyesore into green space

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The City of Anderson is continuing to make big strides in growth. One of the biggest projects underway will transform a huge eyesore downtown. County leaders said the acre on McDuffie Street has been an empty eye sore for a while. “It was in very poor condition, and I guess about 10 […]
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Only on 4 - Juneteenth MegaFest to come to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Juneteenth is one month away, celebrating the freedom of enslaved people in the United States at the end of the Civil War. There will be an inaugural Juneteenth GVL MegaFest the weekend of June 19th. WYFF News 4 Today's Destiny Chance spoke exclusively with the leaders...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

NC town hit by another earthquake

Final Preparations are being made for the opening of Unity Park in downtown Greenville. A female dog named Faro is up for adoption from Critter Connection in Four Legged Friends. TCMU Butterfly Holocaust Exhibit. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Children in Greenville County Schools are painting ceramic butterflies to be...
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Serving it up at Barbecue Festival and Cookoff

Jeffrey Standley of Dad Bods BBQ prepares food for hungry customers during the Pig in the Park Barbecue Festival and Cookoff held Friday and Saturday in Williamston’s Mineral Spring Park. After taking two years off due to COVID, the event returned with a weekend of championship cooking of barbecue, food sales, vendors and other activities. Sixteen cook teams competed for the Championship sponsored by the Williamston Masonic Lodge.
FOX Carolina

Local gameshow contestant visits Upstate schools

Dermatologist Kiyanna Williams from Cleveland Clinic has tips on how to begin your skincare routine journey. We're highlighting what's new in the area including the new Landrum Pavilion at Market Square, Block and Barley Market in Greenville, and Whisked in Greenville.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Historically Black Church Celebrates 150 Years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Greenville’s oldest historically black churches is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Built-in 1872, Tabernacle Baptist Church was planted on the corner of Mayberry and Hudson Street and continues to serve the community through faith and fellowship. “There’s a major historical significance with 150...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Vehicle fire at I-85 near exit 83

Dozens of earthquakes have been reported in the Carolinas so far this year. Final Preparations are being made for the opening of Unity Park in downtown Greenville. A female dog named Faro is up for adoption from Critter Connection in Four Legged Friends. TCMU Butterfly Holocaust Exhibit. Updated: 4 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy