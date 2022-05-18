ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Sallói called up to Hungarian National Team for UEFA Nations League

By PJ Green
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dániel Sallói will be representing his homeland once again.

The Sporting KC forward has been called to join the Hungarian national team for the UEFA Nations League group stage. He will join his countrymen for four matches in Europe against England (twice), Italy and Germany starting on June 4.

The 2021 MLS All-Star played for the Magyars last September in three World Cup qualifiers and made his first international start a month later. He has yet to score a goal in a Hungarian uniform and has two goals so far in this MLS season.

Sallói will leave for Europe after Sporting faces Vancouver Whitecaps FC at home on May 28.

