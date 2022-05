On May 8th, film fans said goodbye to actor Fred Ward, who passed away at the age of 79. A veteran of the small and big screen for fifty years, Ward was a dependable, yet often underrated actor. His gritty look and gruff voice made him appear like a cowboy straight out of a Sergio Leone western (he was actually part Cherokee), and even though he first did appear in a few small Italian films early in his career, it was his roles stateside that we will remember forever. He stood toe to toe with Hollywood heavyweights from Clint Eastwood and Gene Hackman, to Sissy Spacek and Uma Thurman, creating a legendary career of his own. These roles in particular speak to the legacy he leaves behind.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO